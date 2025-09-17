Bug Prevents M3 Ultra Mac Studios From Installing macOS Tahoe

If you have a Mac Studio with an M3 Ultra chip and can't get macOS Tahoe to install, you're not alone. There is a bug that is preventing the update from installing properly on machines that have the M3 Ultra.



Affected users go to install macOS Tahoe, wait through the installation process and see the ‌Mac Studio‌ reboot, and then end up with macOS Sequoia 15.7 still running instead of macOS Tahoe. The macOS Tahoe update fails again and again.

A discussion thread on the Apple Support Communities suggests that the bug is impacting all Mac Studios with an M3 Ultra chip, and we have a ‌Mac Studio‌ that is unable to be upgraded. A Mac user who dug into the error messages suggests that the installer loads the macOS Tahoe driver for the Apple Neural Engine, but then a hardware check fails, and the installation process is aborted.

‌Mac Studio‌ owners say that attempting to install via standard software update, safe mode, and recovery mode have all failed. There is no known fix right now, and M3 Ultra ‌Mac Studio‌ users will need to wait for Apple to release a fix to solve the issue.

Apple is aware of the problem, so hopefully the problem will be resolved shortly.