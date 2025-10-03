When Would Apple Announce an October Event This Year?

While it is unclear if Apple will host an October event this year, or stick to press releases, rumors suggest it will announce several new products this month.



In any case, Apple will likely provide the public with advanced notice. The table below outlines when Apple teased its October launches over the past four years.

A handful of Apple products are expected to be updated as early as October, with the following new features and changes rumored:

What about Macs? Apple's next 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chips will reportedly enter mass production soon, but they apparently might not be announced until early 2026. While new Macs are often unveiled in October, there is precedent for a launch earlier in a year too, as Apple announced MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in a January 2023 press release.

Apple is reportedly also planning a lower-priced MacBook with an A18 Pro or A19 Pro chip, but the rumored launch timeframe for that is late 2025 or early 2026, so it is unclear if it would be announced this October. This model would likely be the spiritual successor to the MacBook Air with an M1 chip, which is still sold by Walmart in the U.S. for $599.

Apple recently announced its next quarterly earnings call will be held on Thursday, October 30, so any new products this month will likely be unveiled by Wednesday, October 29 at the latest, so Apple can recap the announcements on the call.