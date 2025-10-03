When Would Apple Announce an October Event This Year?

While it is unclear if Apple will host an October event this year, or stick to press releases, rumors suggest it will announce several new products this month.

10
In any case, Apple will likely provide the public with advanced notice. The table below outlines when Apple teased its October launches over the past four years.

Year Announcement/Teaser Event/Tagline Event/Press Releases
2021 Tuesday, October 12 "Unleashed" Event Monday, October 18
2022 Tuesday, October 18 "Take Note" Teaser Tuesday, October 18
2023 Tuesday, October 24 "Scary Fast" Event Monday, October 30
2024 Thursday, October 24 "Mac Your Calendars" Teaser Monday, October 28 to Wednesday, October 30

A handful of Apple products are expected to be updated as early as October, with the following new features and changes rumored:

What about Macs? Apple's next 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chips will reportedly enter mass production soon, but they apparently might not be announced until early 2026. While new Macs are often unveiled in October, there is precedent for a launch earlier in a year too, as Apple announced MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in a January 2023 press release.

Apple is reportedly also planning a lower-priced MacBook with an A18 Pro or A19 Pro chip, but the rumored launch timeframe for that is late 2025 or early 2026, so it is unclear if it would be announced this October. This model would likely be the spiritual successor to the MacBook Air with an M1 chip, which is still sold by Walmart in the U.S. for $599.

Apple recently announced its next quarterly earnings call will be held on Thursday, October 30, so any new products this month will likely be unveiled by Wednesday, October 29 at the latest, so Apple can recap the announcements on the call.

Top Rated Comments

jarman92 Avatar
jarman92
18 minutes ago at 07:58 am
Oh so it could be literally any week this month, very helpful ?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
20 minutes ago at 07:56 am
No need to even have an "event".

They just do hour long prerecorded ADs now anyhow.

Do it whenever it makes sense.



Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DHagan4755 Avatar
DHagan4755
18 minutes ago at 07:58 am
Apple's had other "notable" October events too — I'm thinking of one back in 2008 when Apple announced the unibody design for MacBooks.

https://www.macrumors.com/2008/10/09/apple-invites-media-to-notebook-event-october-14th/
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
15 minutes ago at 08:01 am

iPad Pro M5
Nobody needs more horsepower. These are already wildly overpowered.



Vision Pro
Literally nobody cares about a chip bump, especially on the heels of the Air model work being stopped.
This sucker is headed for the 3D Touch / TouchBar cemetery.



Apple TV
Ok. Just release it already FFS.
The constant "here comes the Apple TV update!" rumors have become beyond tiring.
Either poop or get off the pot.



HomePod mini
Is Siri better yet?
No?

There goes most of the interest in this update in that case.


AirTag
Great.
?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments