Top Stories: iOS 26, macOS Tahoe, iPhone 17 Launch, and More

by

It was another busy week in the Apple world, with Monday seeing the release of iOS 26, macOS Tahoe, and other operating system updates, while Friday saw the launch of all of the hardware announced at the company's "Awe Dropping" event, including the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 lineup, three new Apple Watch models, and the AirPods Pro 3.

top stories 2025 09 20
We're also looking forward to what's coming in additional updates to iOS 26 and on the hardware front in the coming months, so read on below for all the details!

Top Stories

iOS 26 Features: The Ultimate Mega Guide

iOS 26 is finally here for everyone! Over the past several months, MacRumors has been working on a series of in-depth feature guides and how-tos that walk you through the design changes and updates in Apple's new software, and our ultimate guide includes a big chunk of that iOS 26 coverage. It's a useful resource for iPhone and iPad users who haven't had a chance to test out ‌iOS 26‌ until now, or those who might want a recap on what's new.

iOS 26 Mega Guide Feature
The new Liquid Glass design is of course the headline feature of iOS 26, and in fact across all of Apple's new operating systems this year, but not everyone is a fan of it.

macOS Tahoe Now Available With Liquid Glass Design, Phone App, Spotlight Actions and More

iOS 26 naturally gets the bulk of the attention given the size of the iPhone user base, but macOS Tahoe brings a lot of the same updates and some other changes to the Mac platform as well. Take a look at our video and list of some of the top macOS Tahoe features to check out first.

macOS Tahoe Out Now Thumb 1
Apple's other platforms also got the usual updates, with watchOS 26, tvOS 26, visionOS 26, and HomePod software 26 delivering improvements across the board with Apple's newly unified version numbering system.

First iPhone Air, iPhone 17, and iPhone 17 Pro Orders Now Arriving to Customers

Apple customers in Australia and New Zealand were the first to receive their iPhone Air, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max orders, with the rest of the world gradually following. Early orders of the AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3 are also arriving.

better iphone 17 lineup
While many iPhone configurations saw extended shipping estimates during the pre-order period, Apple retail stores appeared to have decent supply of most models as stores opened for the launch. Supplies have since tightened somewhat, but Apple is resupplying its stores daily so hopefully you shouldn't have to wait long if you place an order now for pickup.

AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 Get iOS 26 Features With New Firmware Update

The new AirPods Pro 3 just launched on Friday, but users of the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation got early access to some of the new capabilities thanks to a firmware update.

AirPods Pro Firmware Feature
The new Live Translation feature revealed at last week's event comes to the older models, as do Hearing Aid functionality enhancements, improved "studio-quality" audio capture, a camera remote gesture, and more.

Apple Reportedly Plans to Launch These 10 Products in 'Coming Months'

With four new iPhone models, three updated Apple Watch models, and AirPods Pro 3 having debuted last week, you might think Apple will be taking a break before introducing any more new products, but that doesn't appear to be the case.

Tim Cook Rainbow
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has at least ten new products ready to launch in the coming months, starting as early as October. We're expecting updates to the Apple TV, HomePod mini, AirTag, iPad Pro, and more, with several Mac updates likely to arrive in early 2026.

iOS 26.1 to iOS 26.4: Here Are 5 New Features to Expect on Your iPhone

iOS 26 may have just been released, but Apple will still be bringing additional refinements over the coming year before its next major update with iOS 27.

iOS 26
The biggest mid-cycle update we're expecting to see is the personalized Siri that was delayed from earlier this year. We should be seeing that around iOS 26.4 in the first half of 2026. Other updates we may see include support for digital versions of U.S. passports in the Wallet app, upgrades for RCS messaging, new emoji, a Weather via satellite feature we've spotted in iOS 26 code, and more.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Popular Stories

iOS 26 on Three iPhones

iOS 26's Liquid Glass Design Draws Criticism From Users

Wednesday September 17, 2025 2:56 pm PDT by
It's been two days since iOS 26 was released, and Apple's new Liquid Glass design is even more divisive than expected. Any major design change can create controversy as people get used to the new look, but the MacRumors forums, Reddit, Apple Support Communities, and social media sites seem to feature more criticism than praise as people discuss the update. Complaints There are a long...
Read Full Article594 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.1 to iOS 26.4: Here Are 5 New Features to Expect on Your iPhone

Tuesday September 16, 2025 11:17 am PDT by
iOS 26 was finally released on Monday, but the software train never stops, and the first developer beta of iOS 26.1 will likely be released soon. iOS 18.1 was an anomaly, as the first developer beta of that version was released in late July last year, to allow for early testing of Apple Intelligence features. The first betas of iOS 15.1, iOS 16.1, and iOS 17.1 were all released in the second ...
Read Full Article37 comments
M6 MacBook Pro Feature 1

Apple's Rumored MacBook Pro Redesign: 6 New Features Anticipated

Wednesday September 17, 2025 4:26 am PDT by
Apple in October 2024 overhauled its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, adding M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips, Thunderbolt 5 ports on higher-end models, display changes, and more. That's quite a lot of updates in one go, but if you think this means a further major refresh for the ‌MacBook Pro‌ is now several years away, think again. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said he expects only a small ...
Read Full Article68 comments
iOS 26 Glass Feature

iOS 26: The Top 100 New Features and Changes

Tuesday September 16, 2025 12:26 pm PDT by
Apple released iOS 26 on September 15, and it's now available for all iPhone users with a compatible device. There are a lot of changes and features to learn about, so if you want a quick, easy-to-read list that outlines what's new, we've got you covered. Design Liquid Glass design that reflects light and refracts what's underneath. It's system wide, with dynamic tab bars and toolbars...
Read Full Article38 comments
ios 26 liquid glass dark mode

iOS 26 Liquid Glass Design Makes App Icons Look Crooked, Report Users

Wednesday September 17, 2025 4:55 am PDT by
iOS 26's new Liquid Glass interface has been criticized for making some content illegible in certain circumstances, and now the UI design is reportedly causing another unusual visual problem for some users. Liquid Glass adds subtle glowing effects to the corners of app icons, creating a dynamic glass-like appearance with depth and parallax effects. However, as noted by Gizmodo, this design...
Read Full Article207 comments
AirPods Pro Firmware Feature

AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 Get iOS 26 Features With New Firmware Update

Monday September 15, 2025 10:50 am PDT by
Apple today released updated firmware for the AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods 4, introducing support for the new AirPods features that are included in iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe. The firmware has a build number of 8A356, and it replaces the current 7E93 firmware. With Apple's new software updates, the AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods 4 support better audio quality for phone calls and...
Read Full Article67 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.0.1 Coming Soon, Likely With iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro Fix

Thursday September 18, 2025 9:17 am PDT by
Apple is preparing to release iOS 26.0.1, according to a private account on X with a proven track record of sharing information about future iOS versions. The update will have a build number of 23A350, or similar, the account said. It is likely that iOS 26.0.1 will fix a camera-related bug on the new iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro models. In his iPhone Air review, CNN Underscored's Henry T. ...
Read Full Article63 comments