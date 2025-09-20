Top Stories: iOS 26, macOS Tahoe, iPhone 17 Launch, and More

It was another busy week in the Apple world, with Monday seeing the release of iOS 26, macOS Tahoe, and other operating system updates, while Friday saw the launch of all of the hardware announced at the company's "Awe Dropping" event, including the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 lineup, three new Apple Watch models, and the AirPods Pro 3.



We're also looking forward to what's coming in additional updates to iOS 26 and on the hardware front in the coming months, so read on below for all the details!



Top Stories

iOS 26 Features: The Ultimate Mega Guide

iOS 26 is finally here for everyone! Over the past several months, MacRumors has been working on a series of in-depth feature guides and how-tos that walk you through the design changes and updates in Apple's new software, and our ultimate guide includes a big chunk of that iOS 26 coverage. It's a useful resource for iPhone and iPad users who haven't had a chance to test out ‌iOS 26‌ until now, or those who might want a recap on what's new.



The new Liquid Glass design is of course the headline feature of iOS 26, and in fact across all of Apple's new operating systems this year, but not everyone is a fan of it.



macOS Tahoe Now Available With Liquid Glass Design, Phone App, Spotlight Actions and More

iOS 26 naturally gets the bulk of the attention given the size of the iPhone user base, but macOS Tahoe brings a lot of the same updates and some other changes to the Mac platform as well. Take a look at our video and list of some of the top macOS Tahoe features to check out first.



Apple's other platforms also got the usual updates, with watchOS 26, tvOS 26, visionOS 26, and HomePod software 26 delivering improvements across the board with Apple's newly unified version numbering system.



First iPhone Air, iPhone 17, and iPhone 17 Pro Orders Now Arriving to Customers

Apple customers in Australia and New Zealand were the first to receive their iPhone Air, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max orders, with the rest of the world gradually following. Early orders of the AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3 are also arriving.



While many iPhone configurations saw extended shipping estimates during the pre-order period, Apple retail stores appeared to have decent supply of most models as stores opened for the launch. Supplies have since tightened somewhat, but Apple is resupplying its stores daily so hopefully you shouldn't have to wait long if you place an order now for pickup.



AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 Get iOS 26 Features With New Firmware Update

The new AirPods Pro 3 just launched on Friday, but users of the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation got early access to some of the new capabilities thanks to a firmware update.



The new Live Translation feature revealed at last week's event comes to the older models, as do Hearing Aid functionality enhancements, improved "studio-quality" audio capture, a camera remote gesture, and more.



Apple Reportedly Plans to Launch These 10 Products in 'Coming Months'

With four new iPhone models, three updated Apple Watch models, and AirPods Pro 3 having debuted last week, you might think Apple will be taking a break before introducing any more new products, but that doesn't appear to be the case.



According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has at least ten new products ready to launch in the coming months, starting as early as October. We're expecting updates to the Apple TV, HomePod mini, AirTag, iPad Pro, and more, with several Mac updates likely to arrive in early 2026.



iOS 26.1 to iOS 26.4: Here Are 5 New Features to Expect on Your iPhone

iOS 26 may have just been released, but Apple will still be bringing additional refinements over the coming year before its next major update with iOS 27.



The biggest mid-cycle update we're expecting to see is the personalized Siri that was delayed from earlier this year. We should be seeing that around iOS 26.4 in the first half of 2026. Other updates we may see include support for digital versions of U.S. passports in the Wallet app, upgrades for RCS messaging, new emoji, a Weather via satellite feature we've spotted in iOS 26 code, and more.



