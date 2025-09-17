iOS 26's Liquid Glass Design Draws Criticism From Users

by

It's been two days since iOS 26 was released, and Apple's new Liquid Glass design is even more divisive than expected.

iOS 26 on Three iPhones
Any major design change can create controversy as people get used to the new look, but the MacRumors forums, Reddit, Apple Support Communities, and social media sites seem to feature more criticism than praise as people discuss the update.

Complaints

There are a long list of complaints about Liquid Glass, from the impact on readability to lag caused by animations. Here are some of the main critiques:

Some People Like It

On the MacRumors forums, complaints about Liquid Glass are interspersed with responses from people who have been using it during beta, and the consensus is "you'll get used to it."

It does always take time to get used to a new look, and Liquid Glass will become less jarring as people become accustomed to the new animations and the behavior of buttons and other interface elements.

Not everyone hates Liquid Glass, and there are also many positive comments from people who prefer the new design. Some of that sentiment:

Media Complaints

iOS 7

Everyone remembers iOS 7, because it was the first big design change that Apple made to iOS. Apple did away with skeuomorphism in favor of a "flat" design, and it was not a change that people were prepared for. A lot of the comments shared when iOS 7 came out mirror the comments we're seeing now about Liquid Glass.

Despite the complaints about iOS 7, Apple stuck with it. There were ongoing refinements to fix bugs and to tweak the overall design, but Apple didn't reverse course. Design updates in iOS 8, iOS 9, and iOS 10 didn't change the fundamentals, but it got better and better, and people got used to it.

Liquid Glass could follow the same path. Apple will make updates and optimizations, but it's probably going to inform the next decade of software releases. In discussion threads on Liquid Glass, you'll see a lot of comments from people recalling iOS 7 and reminding us all that we've been here before.

Tone Down Liquid Glass

If you're having a hard time adjusting to the Liquid Glass design, there is no opt out, but you can toggle on Reduce Transparency.

You can also increase your display contrast, and the two settings together will eliminate most of the translucency that was introduced with Liquid Glass.

Chime In

What do you love or hate about Liquid Glass? Let us know in the comments.

Top Rated Comments

Seoras
Seoras
17 minutes ago at 02:58 pm
I absolutely love it! I love how my iPhone and iPad screens now look.
I also love how the buttons in my apps pop and are much more defined and obvious.
Lovely work! Nice and refreshing to look at.

EDIT: I should add this. I'm an App developer. This is the first time I can ever remember downloading the new Xcode and not having to spend all day fixing my apps so they still compile and work. They compiled first time.
Not only does '26 look good but it seems to run smoothly with no glitches or bugs. Normally I'd advise my family members not to install until the .1 or .2 updates came out but yesterday I was encouraging them all to upgrade immediately. Apple's really cleaned up their software in comparison to previous year's updates.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LordArchie Avatar
LordArchie
14 minutes ago at 03:01 pm
It is what it is.. Maybe a toggle to disable it all would be helpful if that was even possible.

I don't care, I like it

I don't care, I like it
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
velemar1 Avatar
velemar1
10 minutes ago at 03:05 pm
I immediately downgraded back to iOS 18. I was embarrassed for how silly, cartoonish, and fruity my phone suddenly looked. And it ran super slow. Surprised they don't even let you switch it off. Avoid the upgrade especially if on an older iPhone.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Adysubman Avatar
Adysubman
11 minutes ago at 03:04 pm
Apple windows Vista
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cybercommand Avatar
cybercommand
13 minutes ago at 03:02 pm
I knew this was gonna be an issue
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
blicked Avatar
blicked
11 minutes ago at 03:04 pm
It's a surprisingly sloppy release that needs a ton of polishing. And reducing translucency and increasing contrast only helps a little bit - it should help more.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
