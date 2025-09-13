iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro Now Facing Extended Delivery Estimates
iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air pre-orders began on Friday in the U.S. and many other countries. iPhone 17 Pro Max delivery estimates quickly slipped beyond the Friday, September 19 launch day for those who had yet to place an order, and now the rest of the new models have started to follow suit.
As of shortly after 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time today, select iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Air configurations on Apple's online store in the U.S. are facing an additional 1-3 week shipping delay beyond launch day, with delivery estimates pushing into late September to mid-October. However, for some configurations, delivery or in-store pickup at select Apple Store locations on launch day is still an option at the time of writing.
We do not know how much supply Apple has for each new iPhone configuration, but if extended delivery estimates generally align with strong demand, then Cosmic Orange for the Pro models and Cloud White for the iPhone Air are proving to be especially popular color options so far. For the regular iPhone 17, Sage and Black are in demand.
On a related note, there is some good news for customers who placed a pre-order as soon as possible on Friday, as some customers who initially received a September 25 delivery estimate have now seen their orders bumped up to September 19.
