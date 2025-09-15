tvOS 26 Now Available With Liquid Glass UI and Enhanced Apple TV Features
Apple today released tvOS 26, the latest version of the tvOS operating system that runs on the Apple TV 4K.
tvOS 26 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the Apple TV. Open up Settings and go to System > Software Update to get the new software. Apple TV owners who have automatic software updates activated will be upgraded to tvOS 26 automatically.
tvOS 26 uses the same Liquid Glass look that's available in Apple's other operating system updates, providing a unified design language across the company's platforms.
The Apple TV app has new poster art and an interface that displays more movies and shows at once, and profiles can be shown when the Apple TV wakes, making it easier for each person to select their personalized settings and recommendations.
When using Apple Music Sing, the iPhone can serve as a microphone, and it supports Lyrics Translation and Lyrics Pronunciation. The FaceTime app supports customized photos for each contact, and Live Captions now support French, German, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, and Spanish.
There are new Aerial screen savers captured in India, an option to personalize screen savers by selecting specific categories, and the ability to designate any AirPlay-compatible speaker as a permanent speaker for the Apple TV.
tvOS 26 is compatible with the original Apple TV HD from 2015 as well as all Apple TV 4K models. Liquid Glass requires the second-generation Apple TV 4K or later.
