Apple Releases HomePod Software 26 With Crossfade and AirPlay Improvements

Along with iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe, Apple today released new HomePod 26 software for the ‌HomePod‌ and HomePod mini.



‌HomePod‌ Software 26 adds support for crossfade, a feature that's designed to more smoothly transition between songs. It also includes AirPlay improvements, with Apple's release notes available below.



Software version 26 includes support for crossfade with Apple Music and AirPlay improvements. This update also includes bug fixes and stability improvements. - Crossfade on HomePod smoothly transitions between songs by fading out the currently playing song while fading in the next so the music never stops.

- When using AirPlay to play audio on HomePod, you can now ask Siri on HomePod to play to another HomePod speaker in your home.

‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ software is installed automatically on the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌ unless the feature is disabled‌‌‌‌, but the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ can also be manually updated in the Home app on iPhone, iPad, or Mac by tapping on the More button, choosing Home Settings, and then selecting the Software Update option.