AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 Get iOS 26 Features With New Firmware Update

Apple today released updated firmware for the AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods 4, introducing support for the new AirPods features that are included in iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe.



The firmware has a build number of 8A356, and it replaces the current 7E93 firmware.

With Apple's new software updates, the AirPods Pro 2 and the ‌AirPods 4‌ support better audio quality for phone calls and video calls, and studio-quality audio recording for interviews, podcasts, videos, and more.

There is an option to use the AirPods as a camera remote with the Camera app to take photos or start a video recording, and you can now get the AirPods to pause audio if you fall asleep while listening. A Keep Audio in Headphones feature ensures that your music won't switch to your car when you get in, and you can now get charging reminders when your AirPods battery is low. On the ‌AirPods 4‌ with ANC and the AirPods Pro 2, Live Translation is supported.

All of these features will also be available with the new AirPods Pro 3 that are releasing on Friday, September 19.

To install the new firmware, make sure your AirPods are in range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. From there, put your AirPods in the Charging Case and connect the Charging Case to power. Keep the case closed and wait at least 30 minutes for the firmware update to install.