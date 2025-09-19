Forgot to Pre-Order iPhone 17? Apple Store Pickup Available Today at Most Locations

by

Apple's new iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models are now being delivered to customers worldwide following the pre-order period that began on Friday, September 12. For those who didn't pre-order or chose to wait, many configurations on Apple's online store in the U.S. and elsewhere are facing an additional 1-3 week shipping delay beyond launch day, with delivery estimates pushing into late September to mid-October. However, delivery or in-store pickup at select Apple Store locations on launch day is still an option.

iphone lineup prices
As of writing, Apple's online stores in the United States and Canada haven't yet been updated to show pickup availability, but there could be shortages for some configurations, though there could be some variation state by state. Meanwhile across the pond, all ‌iPhone 17 colors and configurations are available for Apple Store pickup either today or tomorrow in countries including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Apple Stores in Australia, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, South Korea, Türkiye, and the UAE are also offering same-day pickup options.

To order a product with ‌Apple Store‌ pickup, add the product to your bag on Apple.com or in the ‌Apple Store‌ app, proceed to checkout, select the "I'll pick it up" option, enter your ZIP or postal code, choose an available ‌Apple Store‌ location, select a pickup date, and select a 15-minute check-in window. Payment is completed online, and a valid government-issued photo ID and the order number may be required upon pickup.

‌iPhone 17 models may also be available for walk-in customers at ‌Apple Store‌ locations with sufficient inventory, but availability can't be guaranteed. Walk-in customers may be placed into a separate queue with lower priority upon arrival to the store.

The iPhone 17 has an A19 chip that supports Apple Intelligence, an excellent OLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate and Always-On functionality, a dual-lens camera system with two 48-megapixel lenses, an Apple-designed networking chip, more scratch resistant front glass, a Camera Control button for quick camera access, and a customizable Action button. Pricing starts at $799.

The iPhone Air is Apple's new ultra‐thin iPhone, measuring just 5.6mm thick, making it the slimmest phone in its lineup. It replaces the "Plus" model and sits between the iPhone 17 and the Pro models in size with a 6.5-inch ProMotion 120Hz display. Its body is built with grade 5 titanium, with Ceramic Shield 2 on both front and back, giving better scratch and crack resistance. It's got a single 48MP rear camera, while the front has an 18MP TrueDepth system. Internally, it's powered by the A19 Pro chip, along with 12 GB RAM. Networking and connectivity are upgraded via new Apple‐designed modem (C1X), and it's eSIM-only. The iPhone Air starting price is $999.

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are Apple's new flagship models, built with lightweight aluminum for better heat management and featuring a new pill-shaped rear "camera plateau" housing a triple 48MP camera system with advanced 8× telephoto zoom, LiDAR, and pro-grade video tools. Both offer brighter 120Hz ProMotion displays reaching 3,000 nits outdoors, with improved anti-reflective coatings and always-on functionality. Powered by the A19 Pro chip with vapor chamber cooling, they deliver faster on-device AI performance and stronger sustained speeds. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, Thread, eSIM-only support, and USB-C with USB3 speeds. Battery life stretches up to 39 hours on the Pro Max, while Qi 2.2 25W fast charging and MagSafe enhancements improve daily use. Storage starts at 256GB and extends to 2TB on the Pro Max, with Pro prices from $1,099.

Click the tags at the bottom of this article for all the details.

