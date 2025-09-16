26 New Features to Try in watchOS 26

by

Apple released watchOS 26 yesterday, and if you have a Series 9 or later or an Ultra 2 or later, there are a surprising number of useful new features. Apple could have limited new additions like Sleep Score and Hypertension notifications to the newest Apple Watch models, but now you don't need to buy a new watch to get helpful features.

watchos 26 main

Design

  • Liquid Glass - ‌watchOS 26‌ adopts Liquid Glass, with translucent, glass-like buttons and interface elements. It's most visible with select watch faces, the Smart Stack, and Control Center.
  • Control Center - Control Center is customizable, and you can rearrange it and add third-party app controls. If you don't like your changes, you can revert to the original design.
  • Smart Stack - The Smart Stack uses a new prediction algorithm and it will prompt you if there is a suggestion that's immediately useful.
  • Widgets - Widgets in the Smart Stack are customizable, so you can rearrange them to show what's most important to you first. Third-party apps are supported.

Gestures

  • Wrist Flick - There's a wrist flick gesture for things like silencing incoming calls and dismissing notifications one-handed.

Health

  • Hypertension Notifications - ‌watchOS 26‌ adds hypertension notifications based on heart rate, letting you know if high blood pressure is detected over time. It's available on the Series 9 and later and Apple Watch Ultra 2 and later.
  • Sleep Score - Sleep Score gives you a number-based evaluation of your sleep quality. It takes into account sleep duration, the number of times you woke up in the night, and when you went to bed.

Fitness

  • Workout Buddy - There's an AI-powered Workout Buddy that motivates you during workouts and provides helpful insights.
  • Workout app - Apple redesigned the Workout app with an updated layout that makes options like custom workout, Workout Buddy, and Pacer easier to get to.
  • Media - There's an Autoplay Media option that will automatically play music that matches your workout. You can also select your own media to have autoplay when a workout is started.

Messages

  • Smart Actions - The Messages app can suggest smart actions like location sharing, providing an address, and more based on the context of a text.
  • Smart Replies - Smart replies have been improved so you should get more relevant one-tap responses for incoming messages.
  • Live Translation - The Messages app supports Live Translation, so incoming texts in another language can be translated to your language.
  • Backgrounds - Personalized backgrounds that you create for conversations on iPhone sync to the watch.

Phone

  • Call Screening - Call Screening asks callers for more information before your phone or Apple Watch rings.
  • Hold Assist - You can use the Hold Assist feature on the Apple Watch. It waits on the line for you so you can do other things.

Watch Faces

  • Photos - The Photos watch face uses Liquid Glass for the time, and the size and location of the time adjust based on the image that's being displayed. The shuffle option also uses Featured content from ‌Photos‌.
  • Flow - Flow is a watch face designed for Liquid Glass. It features an orb of color with Liquid Glass numbers.
  • Exactograph - Exactograph has hour, minute, and second dials for precise time keeping. If you tap on the face, it zooms in on the minutes and seconds dials so you can measure in even smaller increments of time.
  • Waypoint - Waypoint is only for the Apple Watch Ultra, but it shows points of interest in relation to where you are.
  • Hermes - There's a Hermes Faubourg Party watch face for Hermes watches. It displays different animations based on the time of day.
  • Ticking Seconds - More watch faces support the 1Hz refresh rate on the Apple Watch Series 10 and later, showing a ticking second hand even when your wrist is down.
  • Gallery - The watch face gallery has a new design that groups faces into collections.

Other Features

  • Volume Adjustment - The volume of incoming calls and notifications adjusts based on the ambient sound around you. So if you're in a quiet room, your watch won't have a super loud ring.
  • Live Listen - When using Live Listen on a connected ‌iPhone‌, a transcript of what's being said is displayed on the watch.
  • Notes - The Notes app is available on the Apple Watch, so you can view existing notes and create new ones.

Read More

For more on the features available in ‌watchOS 26‌, we have a dedicated watchOS 26 roundup.

Related Roundups: watchOS 11, watchOS 26
Related Forum: Apple Watch

Popular Stories

iOS 26 on iPhone Feature

Here's When iOS 26 Rolls Out Today in Every Time Zone [Update: Out Now!]

Monday September 15, 2025 12:00 am PDT by
Update 10:06 a.m.: iOS 26 is rolling out now, though it may take a bit for all users to see it, so keep checking! Today's the day! Apple is about to release iOS 26, which will deliver the biggest redesign since iOS 7 and bring a range of new features and improvements to iPhones worldwide. It's Apple's biggest software update of the year, and Apple announced at last week's iPhone event that...
Read Full Article95 comments
Tim Cook Rainbow

Apple Reportedly Plans to Launch These 10 Products in 'Coming Months'

Sunday September 14, 2025 8:45 am PDT by
Apple's annual September event is now in the rearview mirror, with the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3 set to launch this Friday, September 19. As always, there is more to come. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple plans to release many products in the...
Read Full Article78 comments
iOS 26 Battery Glass Feature

Apple Says Installing iOS 26 Might Impact Battery Life

Monday September 15, 2025 10:56 am PDT by
In the iOS 26 release notes, Apple is warning iPhone users that installing the new software might have a temporary impact on battery life, which is normal. A new support document explains that major iOS updates require background setup like indexing data and files for search, downloading new assets, and updating apps. Further, Apple says that new features could require more resources,...
Read Full Article115 comments
apple n1 chip

Apple's New N1 Chip in iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Air Has a Wi-Fi 7 Limitation

Saturday September 13, 2025 10:01 am PDT by
The latest iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air models are equipped with Apple's all-new N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread connectivity. However, the chip has a Wi-Fi 7 bandwidth limitation. According to FCC documents reviewed by MacRumors, the N1 chip in all of the new iPhone models supports up to 160 MHz channel bandwidth for Wi-Fi 7, short of the...
Read Full Article103 comments
iphone 17 lineup

iPhone 17 Models Launch on September 19 With These New Features

Friday September 12, 2025 7:58 am PDT by
Apple will launch its new iPhone 17 lineup and ultra-thin iPhone Air in stores on Friday, September 19, and the company has already shown off the new devices at its fall event, which ran with the the tagline "Awe dropping." The iPhone 17 series brings a host of new features and enhancements. Here's a rundown of the biggest upgrades and changes: iPhone 17 Display Changes The iPhone...
Read Full Article17 comments
AirPods Pro Firmware Feature

AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 Get iOS 26 Features With New Firmware Update

Monday September 15, 2025 10:50 am PDT by
Apple today released updated firmware for the AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods 4, introducing support for the new AirPods features that are included in iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe. The firmware has a build number of 8A356, and it replaces the current 7E93 firmware. With Apple's new software updates, the AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods 4 support better audio quality for phone calls and...
Read Full Article63 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Air Boxes

iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro Boxes Revealed

Sunday September 14, 2025 1:36 pm PDT by
T-Mobile President Jon Freier today shared real-world photos of Apple's boxes for the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 models, which launch on Friday. Image Credit: Jon Freier Apple has typically included iPhone box renders in its product environmental reports, but it did not do so for the latest models. However, Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program page does offer some images of the boxes, ...
Read Full Article74 comments

Top Rated Comments

ipedro Avatar
ipedro
45 minutes ago at 03:15 pm
I feel so much better about holding off another year. Series 6 and Ultra 2 have gotten me value for my money. To Apple’s credit, software updates have continued for older Watches. All the new features have come to both of mine.

I planned to upgrade this year but this is clearly a year to skip. Let’s see if the Series 12 has a chip capable of the new upcoming Siri and Apple Intelligence.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Johnny907 Avatar
Johnny907
41 minutes ago at 03:20 pm
Not a fan of the redesigned workout app, which was implicitly changed to support “features” my Series 8 doesn’t.
Apple used to give Android grief over the stratified rollout of features based on how old your device was, but in the last few years has seemed to perfect that brand of nonsense.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments