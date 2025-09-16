26 New Features to Try in watchOS 26

Apple released watchOS 26 yesterday, and if you have a Series 9 or later or an Ultra 2 or later, there are a surprising number of useful new features. Apple could have limited new additions like Sleep Score and Hypertension notifications to the newest Apple Watch models, but now you don't need to buy a new watch to get helpful features.





Design

Liquid Glass - ‌watchOS 26‌ adopts Liquid Glass, with translucent, glass-like buttons and interface elements. It's most visible with select watch faces, the Smart Stack, and Control Center.

- The Smart Stack uses a new prediction algorithm and it will prompt you if there is a suggestion that's immediately useful. Widgets - Widgets in the Smart Stack are customizable, so you can rearrange them to show what's most important to you first. Third-party apps are supported.

Gestures

Wrist Flick - There's a wrist flick gesture for things like silencing incoming calls and dismissing notifications one-handed.

Health

Hypertension Notifications - ‌watchOS 26‌ adds hypertension notifications based on heart rate, letting you know if high blood pressure is detected over time. It's available on the Series 9 and later and Apple Watch Ultra 2 and later.

Fitness

Workout Buddy - There's an AI-powered Workout Buddy that motivates you during workouts and provides helpful insights.

Messages

Smart Actions - The Messages app can suggest smart actions like location sharing, providing an address, and more based on the context of a text.

Phone

Call Screening - Call Screening asks callers for more information before your phone or Apple Watch rings.

Watch Faces

Photos - The Photos watch face uses Liquid Glass for the time, and the size and location of the time adjust based on the image that's being displayed. The shuffle option also uses Featured content from ‌Photos‌.

Other Features

Volume Adjustment - The volume of incoming calls and notifications adjusts based on the ambient sound around you. So if you're in a quiet room, your watch won't have a super loud ring.

