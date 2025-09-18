First iPhone Air, iPhone 17, and iPhone 17 Pro Orders Now Arriving to Customers

Apple customers in Australia and New Zealand are starting to receive their iPhone Air, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max orders, since it is already Friday, September 19 in those two countries.



Orders of the AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3 are also arriving.

Apple fans who ordered a new device will soon be sharing photos and first impressions of the new ‌iPhone 17‌ models on Instagram, Reddit, the MacRumors forums, and other social networks. If you've received one of the new devices, let us know in the comments below and share pictures and your initial thoughts.

There are no Apple retail stores in New Zealand, so customers in Australia are the first to be able to pick up their new devices or make a purchase in an Apple Store. In-store stock in Australia will provide insight into what we can expect at other Apple locations around the world.

The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max did sell out during the pre-order period, and online shipping estimates are now into October. We are expecting retail stores to have available supply though, so if you missed pre-ordering, you should be able to get a new iPhone from Apple or from another big box retailer like Target, Walmart, or Best Buy.

After Australia and New Zealand, sales and deliveries of the new ‌iPhone 17‌ models and the other devices will begin in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and finally, North America. Some Apple Stores worldwide are opening early at 8:00 a.m. local time to allow customers to pick up reserved devices and make walk-in purchases.

Stay tuned to MacRumors, because we'll have hands-on and unboxing videos tomorrow, plus deep dives into the design, cameras, and feature sets of the new devices.