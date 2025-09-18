First iPhone Air, iPhone 17, and iPhone 17 Pro Orders Now Arriving to Customers

by

Apple customers in Australia and New Zealand are starting to receive their iPhone Air, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max orders, since it is already Friday, September 19 in those two countries.

iphone air thinness
Orders of the AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3 are also arriving.

Apple fans who ordered a new device will soon be sharing photos and first impressions of the new ‌iPhone 17‌ models on Instagram, Reddit, the MacRumors forums, and other social networks. If you've received one of the new devices, let us know in the comments below and share pictures and your initial thoughts.

There are no Apple retail stores in New Zealand, so customers in Australia are the first to be able to pick up their new devices or make a purchase in an Apple Store. In-store stock in Australia will provide insight into what we can expect at other Apple locations around the world.

The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max did sell out during the pre-order period, and online shipping estimates are now into October. We are expecting retail stores to have available supply though, so if you missed pre-ordering, you should be able to get a new iPhone from Apple or from another big box retailer like Target, Walmart, or Best Buy.

After Australia and New Zealand, sales and deliveries of the new ‌iPhone 17‌ models and the other devices will begin in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and finally, North America. Some Apple Stores worldwide are opening early at 8:00 a.m. local time to allow customers to pick up reserved devices and make walk-in purchases.

Stay tuned to MacRumors, because we'll have hands-on and unboxing videos tomorrow, plus deep dives into the design, cameras, and feature sets of the new devices.

Top Rated Comments

AusMness
AusMness
58 minutes ago at 01:17 pm
Picking up my 17 Pro in blue tomorrow morning

BelgianChoklit
BelgianChoklit
53 minutes ago at 01:23 pm
Can't wait to see the unboxing videos to see if there's actually an iPhone inside the box. ?

vamacman
vamacman
54 minutes ago at 01:22 pm
On the East Coast of the US I see my iPhone Pro has shipped from the distribution center in Pennsylvania instead of China as in the past few years. I imagine the fear of tariffs and general slowdown of international commerce cause them to be stockpiled on US soil.

Mazda 3s
Mazda 3s
45 minutes ago at 01:31 pm

People are getting their founds at 6am?
No, but they're getting their losts.

digimc
digimc
24 minutes ago at 01:52 pm

Can't wait to see the unboxing videos to see if there's actually an iPhone inside the box. ?
Well you know what Forrest Gump's momma always said...

BarrettF77
BarrettF77
14 minutes ago at 02:01 pm
Hoping we see pics posted soon and thoughts not by reviewers. Curious how well these India phones are made.

