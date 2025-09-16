iOS 26: The Top 100 New Features and Changes

Apple released iOS 26 on September 15, and it's now available for all iPhone users with a compatible device. There are a lot of changes and features to learn about, so if you want a quick, easy-to-read list that outlines what's new, we've got you covered.

Design

Liquid Glass design that reflects light and refracts what's underneath. It's system wide, with dynamic tab bars and toolbars that morph to provide more tools or let you view more of what's on the screen.

There are new animations for when accessing the Control Center, Lock Screen, and more.

Buttons, sliders, switches, and other controls have new animations and a reflective Liquid Glass look.

App icons have a layered glass look, plus there's an option for clear glass-like icons.

The Time on the Lock Screen adapts to ‌iPhone‌ wallpaper and notifications, and you can make it larger or smaller.

Buttons, the keyboard, menus, navigation bars, and other UI elements have a more rounded look.

Apple Intelligence

Live Translation available for calls and texts in Messages, FaceTime, and Phone.

In-person Live Translation with AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3.

Two or more emoji can be mixed together to create a new emoji.

Customize Genmoji based on people with expressions that show emotion like happy, sad, and more.

You can change the hairstyle of ‌Genmoji‌ created based on people from your Photos Library.

Customize Image Playground creations with expressions and emotion using emoji.

Generate images in any style using ChatGPT.

When you ask Siri for help with a device, ‌Siri‌ knows on-screen and on-device context, such as settings, model, and software.

‌Siri‌ can take action on responses from ChatGPT, such as playing a song in Apple Music when you ask ChatGPT for recommendations.

The ‌Siri‌ ChatGPT integration feature now uses GPT-5 instead of GPT-4.

Visual Intelligence

Ask questions about what's on your screen, from finding products to figuring out what you're looking at. It uses the screenshot interface.

Summarize, read aloud, or translate text on your screen.

Add an event to your Calendar from your screen.

Visual Intelligence can identify more types of objects, including art, books, landmarks, and sculptures.

Music

AutoMix can smoothly transition from one song to the next using time stretching and beat matching. Apple says it's like a DJ in your pocket.

Your favorite albums, songs, and playlists can be pinned to the top of the Music app.

Playlists can be organized into Folders directly on the ‌iPhone‌.

You can get monthly replay insights rather than just a yearly report.

There are Translation and Pronunciation guides for lyrics.

When you AirPlay audio to a HomePod, everyone else in your house can see what's playing, control the music, and change which ‌HomePod‌ speakers are playing.

The ‌iPhone‌ works as a microphone for karaoke on the Apple TV.

Safari

Any website can be added to the Home Screen as a web app and will open as a web app.

New Compact design option for tab bar, but Bottom and Top remain available.

Advanced Fingerprinting Protection now automatically obscures browser and device data in all browsing modes.

Camera

Simplified two-button navigation.

Panoramic photos are captured faster with less motion blur.

Alert to clean camera lens if it's dirty.

AirPods work as a Camera remote.

AirPods can be used to record high-definition audio.

Photos

The Tab design separating Library and Collections is back.

You can add 3D movement to 2D photos with Spatial Scenes.

When searching, you'll now see video thumbnails in search results so you can find a specific video that matches your search term.

Messages

A custom background can be set for every conversation. You can choose built-in options, use a photo, or generate an image with ‌Image Playground‌.

Messages supports polls, and Apple Intelligence can suggest a poll when it might make sense.

There's new on-device spam detection that filters out spam messages. The model that determines what's considered spam is regularly updated with user feedback.

Unknown Numbers can be filtered into a new list that's out of view. The feature separates out spam, transactions, promotions, and general unknown.

You can copy and paste just a part of a text message instead of the whole thing.

Group chats support typing indicators.

Group chats support Apple Cash payments.

Search understands natural language and can also show results based on related terms. So if you search for "sand," you might also see results with ocean or beach.

Unfinished messages are saved in a Drafts filter section.

When dictating a message or other text, the dictation feature supports spelling out names.

Phone

Unified layout that aggregates Favorites, Recents, and Voicemails into one screen.

Hold Assist waits on the line for you.

Call Screening can ask unknown callers for their name and reason for calling so you can decide whether to answer. You can also ask for more information with Live Reply.

Filter out spam calls and calls from Unknown Numbers. Unknown Numbers go into a separate list, but you can mark them as known.

SharePlay works for Phone calls.

There's an option to report voicemails as spam.

Incoming voicemails are summarized.

When traveling, eSIM setup is easier, and travel eSIMs turn off automatically when you return home.

There's a SIM-based Focus Mode, so if you have two SIMs, you can change your Focus filter options.

Using the eSIM Quick Transfer feature requires Face ID or Touch ID when Stolen Device Protection is turned on.

There are seven new ringtones in ‌iOS 26‌, including six variants of the Reflection ringtone and a ringtone called Little Bird.

You can set a new custom ringtone by saving it to the Files app and using the Share Sheet.

Battery

Adaptive Power conserves battery when you're using more power than normal. It adjusts performance, background activities, and screen brightness. Adaptive Power is available for ‌Apple Intelligence‌ iPhones.

You can see how long it will take your ‌iPhone‌ to charge when it's plugged in.

The Battery UI has been overhauled to provide more information about your battery life from day to day and which apps drain the most battery.

Shortcuts

Shortcuts can incorporate ‌Apple Intelligence‌ models to summarize text, create images, organize documents, compare documents, and more.

There are pre-set options to use ‌Image Playground‌ and Writing tools in Shortcuts.

FaceTime

‌FaceTime‌ has a new main page with Contact Posters from recent callers.

Use Unknown Callers filter to block people you don't know from calling you.

‌FaceTime‌ calls can detect nudity and blur it out when Communication Safety options are turned on.

Files

The Files app now has a list view option.

File folders can be customized with emoji and colors, with changes syncing across devices.

You can select which app to use to open different file types by tapping and holding then choosing the Open With option.

CarPlay

Live Activities support.

Messages supports tapbacks for quick responses, and you can pin important conversations.

Compact call UI that doesn't block the entire screen.

Support for getting glanceable information from widgets on the ‌Home Screen‌.

There's an option to wirelessly stream videos to the CarPlay screen over ‌AirPlay‌ when parked, though this requires car manufacturers to implement support.

Maps

If you have a commute, the ‌iPhone‌ can learn your routine and let you know if there's something that will make you late.

Your ‌iPhone‌ can also let you know about severe weather alerts for your destination or significant location.

You can automatically keep a list of all of the places that you've visited for later reference.

Maps supports natural language search.

Wallet

The Wallet app supports U.S. passports, and the digital document can be used at TSA checkpoints for domestic travel. This isn't live yet, but is coming soon.

Boarding passes now support Live Activities and have information like airport maps.

You can track all of your orders, with data pulled from the Mail app.

Games

There's a new Games app that shows App Store games and Apple Arcade titles.

Challenges let you compete with friends in single-player games, and you can also team up for multiplayer games.

Games Overlay lets you adjust settings and see what your friends are doing without leaving a game.

Clock

You can customize the interval between alarms when using the snooze feature, choosing between 1 minute and 15 minutes.

Home

HomeKit-enabled thermostats have an Adaptive Temperature option to adjust the temperature when you're on your way home, when you're away, and when you're sleeping. The feature uses on-device intelligence to save energy when you're away.

Notes

The Notes app supports Markdown import and export, so you can import Markdown formatted files or save and download your notes as Markdown files.

Math Notes supports three-dimensional graphs when writing an equation starting with z=.

Reminders

Reminders can suggest items you might want to add to your to-do list from emails, notes, and more.

There's an option to pull ingredients out of a recipe in Safari and add it to Reminders by sharing text on a page to the Reminders app.

Reminders can categorize related tasks into sections that are grouped together, such as sorting a grocery list into logical categories.

Podcasts

Podcasts supports Enhance Dialogue to cut down on background sounds on a per-show basis.

There's an option to change your listening speed from 0.5x to 3x.

Passwords

Passwords supports autofilling verification codes from notifications received from apps.

There's now a timeline of changes you've made in Passwords, so you can see your previous passwords.

Preview

The Mac Preview app is now available on the ‌iPhone‌.

PDF AutoFill can fill out PDF forms automatically with your information.

PDFs can be marked up, resized, and rotated, plus scanned images can be opened in Preview as a PDF.

Feature Notes

Some of the features on this list are limited to newer iPhones, including anything that requires ‌Apple Intelligence‌. Wallet order tracking, Messages polls suggestions, Live Translation, ‌Visual Intelligence‌, ‌Genmoji‌, Reminders suggestions and categorization, and Adaptive Power all require an iPhone 15 Pro or newer, for example.

Spatial Scenes requires an ‌iPhone‌ 12 or later, and lens cleaning reminders require an ‌iPhone 15‌ or later.

In-person Live Translation requires ‌AirPods 4‌ with ANC, AirPods Pro 2, or ‌AirPods Pro 3‌. Supported languages are limited, and include English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish.



Compatibility

‌iOS 26‌ is compatible with the ‌iPhone‌ 11 and later and the ‌iPhone‌ SE 2.



