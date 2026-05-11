iPhone-Android RCS Conversations Are End-to-End Encrypted in iOS 26.5

End-to-end encryption (E2EE) for RCS messages between iPhone and Android devices is officially available, Apple confirmed today. Support is included in iOS 26.5, which is now available to everyone.



End-to-end encrypted ‌RCS‌ messaging is available in a beta capacity, even though it is in the launch version of iOS 26.5. The feature is available with supported carriers and will roll out over time, and for conversations to be encrypted, both the receiver and the sender must use a carrier that supports the latest version of ‌RCS‌.

Apple says that it worked with Google to lead a cross-industry effort to add E2EE to ‌RCS‌. iOS users will need iOS 26.5, while Android users will need the latest version of Google Messages.

End-to-end encryption is on by default, and there is a toggle for it in the Messages section of the Settings app. Encrypted messages are denoted with a small lock symbol.

E2EE means that messages sent between devices cannot be intercepted and read by a third party. On iPhones not running iOS 26.5, ‌RCS‌ messages between iPhone and Android users do not have E2EE, but the new update will put Android to iPhone conversations on par with iPhone to iPhone conversations that are encrypted through iMessage.

Along with Google, Apple worked with the GSM Association to implement E2EE for ‌RCS‌ messages. E2EE is part of the ‌RCS‌ Universal Profile 3.0, published with Apple's help and built on the Messaging Layer Security protocol. ‌‌RCS‌‌ Universal Profile 3.0 also includes editing and deleting messages, cross-platform Tapback support, and replying to specific messages inline during cross-platform conversations.