 How to Watch Apple's WWDC 2026 Keynote on June 8 - MacRumors
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How to Watch Apple's WWDC 2026 Keynote on June 8

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The 2026 Worldwide Developers Conference will take place this week from June 8 through June 12, and like the last six years, it will be an online event, although select developers and students will be invited to Apple Park. To kick things off, Apple holds a keynote event on the Monday to announce new software, which is what makes it of interest to the general public.

wwdc 2026 horizontal
During the keynote event on Monday, June 8, Apple is expected to unveil iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, tvOS 27, watchOS 27, and visionOS 27. (The "27" represents the September 2026 to September 2027 release season.)

You can watch the WWDC 2026 keynote event using one of the methods outlined below. The live stream is set to start at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time from ‌Apple Park‌ in Cupertino, California. We have a full list of when the event will begin in other time zones in the United States and around the world.

  • Honolulu, Hawaii -- 7:00 a.m. HAST
  • Anchorage, Alaska -- 9:00 a.m. AKDT
  • Cupertino, California -- 10:00 a.m. PDT
  • Phoenix, Arizona -- 10:00 a.m. MST
  • Vancouver, Canada -- 10:00 a.m. PDT
  • Denver, Colorado -- 11:00 a.m. MDT
  • Dallas, Texas -- 12:00 noon CDT
  • New York, New York -- 1:00 p.m. EDT
  • Toronto, Canada -- 1:00 p.m. EDT
  • Halifax, Canada -- 2:00 p.m. ADT
  • Rio de Janeiro, Brazil -- 2:00 p.m. BRT (no DST)
  • London, United Kingdom -- 6:00 p.m. BST
  • Berlin, Germany -- 7:00 p.m. CEST
  • Paris, France -- 7:00 p.m. CEST
  • Cape Town, South Africa -- 7:00 p.m. SAST
  • Helsinki, Finland -- 8:00 p.m. EEST
  • Istanbul, Turkey -- 8:00 p.m. TRT
  • Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- 9:00 p.m. GST
  • Delhi, India -- 10:30 p.m. IST
  • Jakarta, Indonesia -- 12:00 a.m. WIB next day
  • Shanghai, China -- 1:00 a.m. CST next day
  • Singapore -- 1:00 a.m. SGT next day
  • Perth, Australia -- 1:00 a.m. AWST next day
  • Hong Kong -- 1:00 a.m. HKT next day
  • Seoul, South Korea -- 2:00 a.m. KST next day
  • Tokyo, Japan -- 2:00 a.m. JST next day
  • Adelaide, Australia -- 2:30 a.m. ACST next day
  • Sydney, Australia -- 3:00 a.m. AEST next day
  • Auckland, New Zealand -- 5:00 a.m. NZST next day

Watch the Keynote on YouTube

Watching the WWDC keynote on YouTube may be one of the quickest and easiest ways to catch the event because YouTube is generally available on most devices, including TV sets and consoles.


The YouTube live stream above will be accessible on June 8 when the event kicks off.

Watch the Keynote on Mac, iPhone, iPad, or Vision Pro

You can watch the WWDC keynote on any Mac, iPhone, iPad, or Vision Pro using Apple's native Safari browser or another browser. iOS devices must be running iOS 10 or later, and Macs need to be running macOS Sierra 10.12 or later to access the stream.
WWDC 2026 All Systems Glow
Launch Safari from your chosen device and follow this link to the WWDC 2026 Keynote.

Watch the Keynote Using the Apple TV App

You can watch the WWDC keynote via Apple's TV app on Mac, iPhone, iPad, Vision Pro, and Apple TV, with the link in the TV app becoming available on the day of the event or just before.

  1. Open the TV app on your chosen device.
  2. Scroll down the Watch Now category and select WWDC 2026. Alternatively, type "WWDC" into the Search field and select WWDC 2026 from the results.
  3. Click Play.

The app may tell you to tune in at your local time to watch the event live prior to when the WWDC keynote begins.

Watch the Keynote on a Windows PC

If you don't have an Apple device handy, you can still watch the WWDC 2026 keynote on a PC running Windows 10 or later. Open Microsoft Edge browser and follow this link to the WWDC 2026 Livestream.

While Apple offers no guarantees, other platforms may also be able to access the WWDC 2026 keynote using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC codecs/extensions must be installed).

Watch in the Apple Developer App or Developer Website

Apple also plans to stream the keynote in the Apple Developer app, and on the Apple Developer website, making it easier than ever for Apple fans and developers to catch the event.

MacRumors Coverage

For those unable to watch the live stream, or who prefer to read a text version of the announcements, we'll have live coverage both here on MacRumors.com and through our MacRumorsLive X (Twitter) account, so make sure to follow.

Related Roundup: WWDC 2026
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

Top Rated Comments

curnalpanic Avatar
curnalpanic
18 minutes ago at 02:57 am

macOS Redwood is coming. You heard it here first.
I actually heard it somewhere else, but we'll see.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
963852741 Avatar
963852741
22 minutes ago at 02:54 am
macOS Redwood is coming. You heard it here first.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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