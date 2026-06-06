$499 AirPods Max 2? The Best Apple Deals of the Week Are Here
This week's best Apple deals included a new all-time low price on the AirPods Max 2, which have now hit $499.00 thanks to a $50 discount at Amazon and Best Buy. You'll also find great deals on AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and LG accessories below.
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AirPods Max 2
- What's the deal? Take $50 off AirPods Max 2
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Apple's AirPods Max 2 hit a new record low price of $499.00 this week on Amazon and Best Buy, down from $549.00. On Amazon, you'll find four colors of the headphones on sale at this price.
AirPods Pro 3
- What's the deal? Take $50 off AirPods Pro 3
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
AirPods deals were in abundance this week, with the AirPods Pro 3 also on sale at an all-time low price on Amazon. You can still get this model for $199.00, down from $249.00.
AirTag
- What's the deal? Take $40 off first gen AirTag 4-Pack
- Where can I get it? Woot
Woot has Apple's first generation AirTag 4-Pack for $59.99 this week, down from $99.99. The AirTag 4-Pack is in new condition and comes with a 90-day Woot limited warranty.
Apple Watch Series 11
- What's the deal? Take $100 off Apple Watch Series 11
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Amazon this week has all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11, with $100 discounts across numerous models of the smartwatch. This sale includes a handful of GPS aluminum models on sale at record low prices.
LG
- What's the deal? Save sitewide at LG
- Where can I get it? LG
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
LG is hosting a big savings event on its website this week, with deals on monitors, TVs, home appliances, and more. Highlights of the event include up to $500 off select LG monitors and up to $1,500 off LG's best TV sets.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
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