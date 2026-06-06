 $499 AirPods Max 2? The Best Apple Deals of the Week Are Here - MacRumors
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$499 AirPods Max 2? The Best Apple Deals of the Week Are Here

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This week's best Apple deals included a new all-time low price on the AirPods Max 2, which have now hit $499.00 thanks to a $50 discount at Amazon and Best Buy. You'll also find great deals on AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and LG accessories below.

Best Apple Deals Feature Shelf 0004Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

AirPods Max 2

airpods max 2 orange

  • What's the deal? Take $50 off AirPods Max 2
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$50 OFF
AirPods Max 2 for $499.00

Apple's AirPods Max 2 hit a new record low price of $499.00 this week on Amazon and Best Buy, down from $549.00. On Amazon, you'll find four colors of the headphones on sale at this price.

AirPods Pro 3

airpods pro 3 orange

  • What's the deal? Take $50 off AirPods Pro 3
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$50 OFF
AirPods Pro 3 for $199.00

AirPods deals were in abundance this week, with the AirPods Pro 3 also on sale at an all-time low price on Amazon. You can still get this model for $199.00, down from $249.00.

AirTag

airtag 4 pack orange

  • What's the deal? Take $40 off first gen AirTag 4-Pack
  • Where can I get it? Woot

$40 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $59.99

Woot has Apple's first generation AirTag 4-Pack for $59.99 this week, down from $99.99. The AirTag 4-Pack is in new condition and comes with a 90-day Woot limited warranty.

Apple Watch Series 11

apple watch series 11 orange

  • What's the deal? Take $100 off Apple Watch Series 11
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm GPS) for $299.00

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm GPS) for $329.00

Amazon this week has all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11, with $100 discounts across numerous models of the smartwatch. This sale includes a handful of GPS aluminum models on sale at record low prices.

LG

lg tv orange

  • What's the deal? Save sitewide at LG
  • Where can I get it? LG
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

SITEWIDE SALE
LG Summer Sale

LG is hosting a big savings event on its website this week, with deals on monitors, TVs, home appliances, and more. Highlights of the event include up to $500 off select LG monitors and up to $1,500 off LG's best TV sets.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

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Top Rated Comments

sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
23 hours ago at 07:37 am

This week's best Apple deals included a new all-time low price on the AirPods Max 2, which have now hit $499.00 thanks to a $50 discount at Amazon and Best Buy
Better yet, buy the Sony WH-1000XM5/SA from Costco (in-store price only) for $149.97 (69.95% less than AirPods Max 2)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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