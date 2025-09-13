Top Stories: Apple Event Week – New iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods Pro!

Apple's annual flagship iPhone event has come and gone for 2025, but we're still digesting all of the details from this week's big announcements.



There was lots to unpack with eight major new products plus related accessories and other announcements, so read on below for all the details on this week's debuts!



Top Stories

Everything Apple Announced at This Week's Event in 13 Minutes

Apple this week held its "Awe Dropping" fall event to debut new iPhone 17 models, the super-thin iPhone Air, three new Apple Watch models, new AirPods Pro 3, and more. It took Apple more than an hour to introduce the new devices, but we've recapped everything in a quick 13-minute video for our readers who want a short but detailed overview of what's new.



We've also rounded up our full event coverage, so make sure to take a look at our articles to avoid missing any key details about Apple's updated devices.



Apple Announces iPhone Air With Ultra-Thin Design

Perhaps the highlight of Tuesday's event was the iPhone Air (that's right...no "17" in the name), Apple's new ultra-thin phone measuring just 5.6 mm thick and starting at $999.



It features a titanium frame with a polished mirror finish, Ceramic Shield 2 with 3x better scratch resistance and 4x better crack resistance on both sides of the device, a 6.5-inch display with 120Hz ProMotion technology, a single 48-megapixel rear camera, a new 18-megapixel Center Stage front camera, and more.



Apple Announces iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max With New Design, Larger Battery, and More

Apple's high-end Pro and Pro Max models have gotten significant overhauls for the iPhone 17 lineup, including a new aluminum unibody design with a large camera plateau featuring three 48-megapixel cameras.



Ceramic Shield 2 is included on the front and rear of the devices for greater durability, there's an A19 Pro chip with significant performance improvements, improved thermal management thanks to a vapor chamber cooling system, and more.

Both models are available in Silver, Deep Blue, and Cosmic Orange color options, with pricing starting at $1,099 for the iPhone 17 Pro and $1,199 for the iPhone 17 Pro Max.



Apple Announces iPhone 17 Featuring Larger 6.3-Inch Display With ProMotion Support

Apple this week unveiled the iPhone 17, featuring a larger 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display that includes ProMotion technology for the first time on a non-Pro model. It starts at $799 for 256GB of storage.



The iPhone 17 features Ceramic Shield 2, the Center Stage front camera, a pair of 48-megapixel rear cameras, longer battery life, and more.



Apple Announces AirPods Pro 3 With Better Active Noise Cancellation, Heart Rate Monitor, and More

Apple this week announced the AirPods Pro 3 during its "Awe Dropping" event at Apple Park. The new ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ feature better Active Noise Cancellation, better in-ear fit, upgraded audio, and IP57 sweat and water resistance.



One major new feature is a new custom-built heart rate sensor and integrated workout experience. With just ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ and an iPhone, users can track their heart rate and calories burned during workouts, and even close their Move ring and earn awards in the Fitness app.



Apple Watch Series 11 Announced With Hypertension Detection, Sleep Score, and More

Apple introduced updates for all three of its Apple Watch lines this week, headlined by the Apple Watch Series 11. It features hypertension detection, improved scratch resistance, 5G connectivity on cellular models, improved battery life, and more.



In addition to the Series 11, we also got new Apple Watch SE 3 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 models, bringing many of the same improvements.



MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!