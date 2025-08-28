What Not to Expect at Apple's 'Awe Dropping' September 9 Event

Apple's annual fall event takes place on Tuesday, September 9, when it is expected to unveil the new iPhone 17 lineup, an Apple Watch Series 11, a third-generation Apple Watch Ultra, and potentially AirPods Pro 3. It may also make some additional new products available, but there are a handful of rumored upcoming devices that we don't expect to make an appearance this month.

Jaw Dropping What Not to Expect Feature 1
To help set expectations ahead of Apple's "Wonderlust" event, we've compiled a list of products that Apple is unlikely to announce in September, but rather later on in the year or in 2026 and beyond.

M5-Powered Macs

Apple is developing new Macs powered by the company's next-generation M5 chip, which is expected to feature an enhanced ARM architecture manufactured using TSMC's advanced 3-nanometer process technology.

macOS Tahoe Macs
The last time Apple refreshed the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac was late October 2024, when the machines received M4 chips. The previous year, Apple dropped the M3 Macbook Pro in October. Does that mean we will see new Macs arriving later in 2025?

It's unlikely. Rumors suggest Apple won't refresh any Macs with updated M5 chips this year. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, updated MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are now planned for the first half of 2026. Apple is also expected to refresh the iMac and Mac mini with M5 series chips – but again, not until sometime next year.

New iPad Air and iPad 12

ipad air orange
Apple in March 2025 updated the iPad Air with two seventh-generation models, adding updated M3 chips to the lineup. It released an 11th-generation mainstream iPad with an A16 chip the same month. Given Apple's recent trend of updating the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models annually, don't expect Apple to drop a surprise refresh in September. Indeed, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says updated iPad Airs and new low-end iPads aren't going to be ready until next year.

New Studio Display

studio display new purple
Apple is working on a new version of the Studio Display with the same 27-inch screen size. According to display analyst Ross Young, it could be upgraded to mini-LED technology instead of LCD, which would bring improved contrast and HDR, increased brightness, and better color accuracy.

Apple's next-generation Studio Display will contain an "A19 Pro" chip, based on Apple code reviewed by MacRumors. The A19 Pro is almost certain to debut in the iPhone 17 Pro and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max next month. Apple is said to be planning to unveil the new Studio Display in early 2026 alongside new M5 Macs, according to Gurman.

iPhone 17e

iPhone 17e Feature 1
Introduced in February 2025, the iPhone 16e is the next-generation version of the iPhone SE, and it is the most affordable iPhone that Apple sells at the current time, starting at $599.

Apple plans to continue with the "e" iPhone line, and there is an iPhone 17e in development for launch in the first half of 2026, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The next-generation iPhone 17e could feature a new industrial design, an updated Dynamic Island, and a faster A19 chip. While the current iPhone 16e has a notch at the top of the display, the iPhone 17e could transition to the Dynamic Island.

AirPods Max 2

airpods max purple
Apple introduced the AirPods Max in December 2020, so it's been nearly five years since the original launched. Last year, Apple updated the headphones with USB-C charging to comply with EU regulations, as well as some new color options, but no other meaningful improvements were made.

AirPods Max fans hoping for a second-generation version of Apple's over-ear headphones shouldn't hold their breath, though. Gurman recently said they were stuck in a commercial limbo – "too popular for Apple to stop selling them, and not popular enough for the company to invest a ton of time and money into creating a new version." Earlier this year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said AirPods Max 2 could enter mass production in 2027.

"HomePad" – HomePod With a Screen

HomePod With Screen Feature
Apple is rumored to be working on a smart home hub that has been nicknamed the "HomePad." The device is expected to have a square iPad-like screen that can be attached to a HomePod-like speaker base, or it can be mounted on a wall.

Siri integration is expected, with ‌Siri‌ able to answer questions similar to how the ‌HomePod‌ works. In fact, after originally aiming for a release earlier this year, Apple has reportedly delayed the launch of the home hub due to the issues that it has had developing the Apple Intelligence version of ‌Siri‌. Bloomberg now reports that the device will be introduced early next year.

Possibly, Maybe

In addition to the iPhone 17 series, new Apple Watch models and AirPods Pro 3, Apple is expected to prepare other products for release this year. Still, the company is unlikely to draw too much attention away from its flagship smartphones, and may choose to save the following products for a separate event or launch them via press release in October or November:

What are you looking forward to most from Apple this year? Let us know in the comments.

