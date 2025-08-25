Why Apple Isn't Making New AirPods Max Anytime Soon
AirPods Max fans hoping for a second-generation version of Apple's over-ear headphones shouldn't hold their breath, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman suggests Apple's wireless noise-canceling cans are stuck in commercial limbo – "too popular for Apple to stop selling them, and not popular enough for the company to invest a ton of time and money into creating a new version."
The reality check follows a report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo earlier this year indicating AirPods Max 2 could enter mass production in 2027. Gurman's assessment paints an equally bleak picture (if not more so), claiming that Apple's audio team is more focused on annual AirPods updates and supporting audio components across other products. Apple is expected to release new AirPods Pro 3 this coming fall.
Apple's minimal commitment to the AirPods Max line became apparent last year when the company only updated the headphones with USB-C charging to comply with EU regulations, as well as some new color options. No other meaningful improvements were made.
It's already been nearly five years since the original AirPods Max launched in December 2020 – "a remarkably long time for an Apple product" to go without a real upgrade, Gurman notes.
