Apple Releases Fifth Public Betas of iOS 26 and More

Apple today released the fifth public betas of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, and tvOS 26, allowing the public to test the updates ahead of their September launch. The fifth public betas come a week after the fourth public betas, and the updates correspond with the eighth developer betas that were released earlier today.

ios 26 liquid glass lock screen beta 6
Public beta testers that have registered on Apple's website can download the latest ‌iOS 26‌, ‌iPadOS 26‌, and macOS 26 public betas by opening the Settings or System Settings app, going to the General section, tapping on Software Update, and choosing the ‌iOS 26‌, ‌iPadOS 26‌, or macOS 26 Public Beta options.

‌iOS 26‌ and ‌iPadOS 26‌ feature Apple's Liquid Glass design, with a visual aesthetic that focuses on transparency. Icons, menu buttons, navigation bars, and more reflect and refract light with subtle animations. There are pop-out menus in some areas, tab bars shrink down, and everything has a more rounded look.

iOS 26 on Three iPhones
There are new Apple Intelligence features like Visual Intelligence for screenshots, updated order tracking in the Wallet app, new features in Reminders, and Live Translation for the Messages, Phone, and FaceTime apps. Image Playground has ChatGPT style options, and Genmoji supports mixing two or more emoji characters to make something new.

ten messages features
2D photos have a more 3D look with a Spatial Scene feature, and Safari has updated navigation. In the Phone app, there are new Call Screening and Hold Assist features that will save you time, while the Messages app supports customizable backgrounds and polls. Apple Music has a DJ-like AutoMix feature, CarPlay has an overhauled interface, there's a new Apple Games app, and Preview has come to the iPhone for the first time.

ios 26 call holding
macOS Tahoe has the same Liquid Glass design as ‌iOS 26‌, and it extends to app icons, folders, the Dock, in-app navigation, menus, the Control Center, and the Menu Bar. The Control Center and the Menu Bar are customizable, and you're also able to customize folders, app icons, and widgets.

macos tahoe design
Safari has an updated tab design and a redesigned sidebar, and Apple has brought the Phone app to the Mac for making phone calls through Wi-Fi Calling. The Phone app supports the new Call Screening and Hold Assist features.

Spotlight has been overhauled with improved search and the ability to execute hundreds of actions without opening up an app. There's a new Games app with a Game Overlay feature, and developers have access to Metal 4.

More on what's new can be found in our iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe roundups. This is likely to be the final public beta of ‌iOS 26‌ before the release candidate and the launch version.

Top Rated Comments

q64ceo Avatar
q64ceo
49 minutes ago at 02:56 pm
Also macOS Tahoe Beta 5 was released. Installing it now.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Robert.Walter Avatar
Robert.Walter
22 minutes ago at 03:24 pm

This has been the thing for me. The new features in the software (mainly those in the phone app) have outweighed my mild dislike of Liquid Glass.
Agree. Phone updates, other s/w adds and improvements outweigh the clunky UI (I mean, really, did we need a search window to be on display, or a big empty hot dog robbing space above the keyboard, such that useful, likely more used buttons, are buried inside a menu, sometimes 2 levels down in the menu?). But I'm getting the feeling that Apple didn't really know what they could improve in iOS feature wise (and there are many opportunities for that) so they just decides "let's make it look different" ...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
