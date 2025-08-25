iOS 26 Beta Testing Likely Complete After Apple Seeds Beta 8

by

Apple today provided developers with iOS 26 beta 8, which means that beta testing is likely coming to an end. Apple typically only seeds eight developer betas of an iOS update before the software gets a final launch.

iOS 26 Feature
Apple did not go beyond eight betas for iOS 18, iOS 17, iOS 16, iOS 15, iOS 14, or iOS 13. Way back in 2018, iOS 12 did have a ninth beta, a tenth beta, an eleventh beta, and a twelfth beta, but no other new versions of iOS have been updated as frequently ahead of a planned September launch date.

With ‌iOS 18‌, Apple released the eighth beta on August 28, and there were no subsequent betas. Since the eighth ‌iOS 26‌ beta came on August 25, the timing is similar.

Apple could always deviate from its testing cycle and throw in another beta if there are still major bugs to be worked out, but Apple software engineers are likely focused on getting the ‌iOS 26‌ release candidate ready. There were no major changes found in the eighth beta of ‌iOS 26‌, and we are still waiting on the final public beta.

Ahead of when ‌iOS 26‌ sees an official launch in September, Apple will provide a finalized release candidate as the last testing step. If Apple follows its past pattern, we'll get the release candidate for ‌iOS 26‌ just after the September iPhone event.

Rumors suggest Apple will hold this year's ‌iPhone‌ event on September 9, so the release candidate would be made available on that date. iOS launches typically happen a few days before new ‌iPhone‌ models come out. Apple often holds ‌iPhone‌ pre-orders on the Friday after an event, and then the next Friday is the official launch date. So ‌iPhone‌ pre-orders will likely be on September 12, with a launch on September 19. With that timeline, ‌iOS 26‌ will launch to the public sometime between September 15 and September 17.

We are also not expecting to see any additional betas of iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, tvOS 26, visionOS 26, and watchOS 26 before the release candidates come out on ‌iPhone‌ event day.

