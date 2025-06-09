WWDC 2025 Cheat Sheet: 5 Key Rumors Ahead of Apple's Keynote Today
WWDC 2025 is officially here, with Apple set to kick off its annual developer conference with its opening keynote at 10 a.m. Pacific Time today.
Apple is set to announce its latest software updates, ranging from iOS 26 to macOS Tahoe, and there could always be a surprise or two in store.
Below, we recap five key rumors heading into WWDC 2025:
- iOS 26 instead of iOS 19, with a new Liquid Glass design, preinstalled Games and Preview apps, a simplified Phone app, several new features for the Messages app, and many other changes. iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, and tvOS 26 are expected to have similar design changes as iOS 26.
- No new hardware… probably? A new AirTag is on the horizon, but it is unclear if Apple will announce it during the WWDC 2025 keynote. And while Apple has possibly trademarked homeOS, the idea that it might unveil its long-rumored smart home hub today is merely hopeful speculation at this point.
- The more personalized version of Siri is reportedly still delayed, but some other Apple Intelligence enhancements are expected to be introduced today, such as Mixmoji and a revamped Shortcuts app.
- iPads may work more like a Mac. For example, it has been rumored that at least some iPad models running iPadOS 26 will show a macOS-like menu bar while the device is connected to a Magic Keyboard.
- macOS Tahoe is apparently the name of Apple's next Mac operating system, which might drop support for several Intel-based Macs.
Stay tuned for in-depth coverage of all of Apple's announcements today.
