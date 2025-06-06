Apple Intelligence at WWDC 2025: Genmoji Upgrade Incoming Instead of Personalized Siri

A few smaller-scale Apple Intelligence enhancements will be announced at WWDC 2025 next week, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



One planned upgrade that had not been reported until now is the ability to create a Genmoji by combining a pair of existing standard emoji. For example, Gurman said that you will be able to turn separate basketball and trash can emoji into a single Genmoji that shows a basketball going into a trash can.

He also expects iOS 26 to include an upgraded Shortcuts app powered by Apple Intelligence, and a new AI-powered battery mode, as he previously reported.

In addition, he said there will be system-wide Translate app capabilities on iOS 26. 9to5Mac previously reported that the Messages app would be gaining live translation capabilities, but Gurman said it will extend to the Phone app and other areas of the operating system. A live translation feature is also expected for AirPods.



Waiting on Apple's delayed personalized Siri features to launch? Don't get your hopes up next week, as Gurman said that those features remain "far off." He does not expect any significant new Siri features to be announced at WWDC 2025.

What happened to Swift Assist, the coding assistance tool that Apple announced at WWDC 2024? Gurman said it faced issues, so Apple instead plans to let developers use Xcode with third-party large language models (LLMs).