The 2025 Worldwide Developers Conference will take place the week of June 9 to June 13, and like the last five years, it will be an online event, although select developers and students will be invited to Apple Park. To kick things off, Apple holds a keynote event on the Monday to announce new software, which is what makes it of interest to the general public.



During the keynote event on Monday, June 9, Apple is expected to unveil iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, tvOS 26, watchOS 26, and visionOS 26. (Apple is changing the naming for its operating system updates – the "26" represents the September 2025 to September 2026 release season.) The company may also preview its new homeOS operating system, the platform that powers its long-rumored smart home hub.

You can watch the WWDC 2025 keynote event using one of the methods outlined below. The live stream is set to start at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time from ‌Apple Park‌ in Cupertino, California. We have a full list of when the event will begin in other time zones in the United States and around the world.

Honolulu, Hawaii -- 7:00 a.m. HAST

Anchorage, Alaska -- 9:00 a.m. AKDT

Cupertino, California -- 10:00 a.m. PDT

Phoenix, Arizona -- 10:00 a.m. MST

Vancouver, Canada -- 10:00 a.m. PDT

Denver, Colorado -- 11:00 a.m. MDT

Dallas, Texas -- 12:00 noon CDT

New York, New York -- 1:00 p.m. EDT

Toronto, Canada -- 1:00 p.m. EDT

Halifax, Canada -- 2:00 p.m. ADT

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil -- 2:00 p.m. BRT (no DST)

London, United Kingdom -- 6:00 p.m. BST

Berlin, Germany -- 7:00 p.m. CEST

Paris, France -- 7:00 p.m. CEST

Cape Town, South Africa -- 7:00 p.m. SAST

Helsinki, Finland -- 8:00 p.m. EEST

Istanbul, Turkey -- 8:00 p.m. TRT

Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- 9:00 p.m. GST

Delhi, India -- 10:30 p.m. IST

Jakarta, Indonesia -- 12:00 a.m. WIB next day

Shanghai, China -- 1:00 a.m. CST next day

Singapore -- 1:00 a.m. SGT next day

Perth, Australia -- 1:00 a.m. AWST next day

Hong Kong -- 1:00 a.m. HKT next day

Seoul, South Korea -- 2:00 a.m. KST next day

Tokyo, Japan -- 2:00 a.m. JST next day

Adelaide, Australia -- 2:30 a.m. ACST next day

Sydney, Australia -- 3:00 a.m. AEST next day

Auckland, New Zealand -- 5:00 a.m. NZST next day

Watch the Keynote on YouTube

Watching the WWDC keynote on YouTube may be one of the quickest and easiest ways to catch the event because YouTube is generally available on most devices, including TV sets and consoles.

play

Watch the Keynote on Mac, iPhone, iPad, or Vision Pro

The YouTube live stream above will be accessible on June 9 when the event kicks off.

You can watch the WWDC keynote on any Mac, iPhone, iPad, or Vision Pro using Apple's native Safari browser or another browser. iOS devices must be running iOS 10 or later, and Macs need to be running macOS Sierra 10.12 or later to access the stream.



Launch Safari from your chosen device and follow this link to the WWDC 2025 Keynote.



Watch the Keynote Using the Apple TV App

You can watch the WWDC keynote via Apple's TV app on Mac, iPhone, iPad, Vision Pro, and Apple TV, with the link in the TV app becoming available on the day of the event or just before.

Open the TV app on your chosen device. Scroll down the Watch Now category and select WWDC 2025. Alternatively, type "WWDC" into the Search field and select WWDC 2025 from the results. Click Play.

The app may tell you to tune in at your local time to watch the event live prior to when the WWDC keynote begins.



Watch the Keynote on a Windows PC

If you don't have an Apple device handy, you can still watch the WWDC 2025 keynote on a PC running Windows 10 or later. Open Microsoft Edge browser and follow this link to the WWDC 2025 Livestream.

While Apple offers no guarantees, other platforms may also be able to access the WWDC 2025 keynote using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC codecs/extensions must be installed).



Watch in the Apple Developer App or Developer Website

Apple also plans to stream the keynote in the Apple Developer app, and on the Apple Developer website, making it easier than ever for Apple fans and developers to catch the event.



MacRumors Coverage

For those unable to watch the live stream, or who prefer to read a text version of the announcements, we'll have live coverage both here on MacRumors.com and through our MacRumorsLive X (Twitter) account, so make sure to follow.