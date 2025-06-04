Will Apple Preview Its Rumored 'HomePad' at WWDC Next Week?

by

Apple is rumored to be working on a smart home hub that has been nicknamed the "HomePad." The device is expected to have a square iPad-like screen that can be attached to a HomePod-like speaker base, or it can be mounted on a wall.

HomePod With Screen FeatureWe know, it probably won't look like this

One question on the minds of Apple fans: will the HomePad be previewed at WWDC next week?

In his Power On newsletter last weekend, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple has no major new devices ready to ship, so it appears that the HomePad will not be launching soon. However, Apple could still provide an early preview of the device at WWDC 2025, providing developers with ample time to prepare for its release.

To be clear, there are no rumors indicating that Apple does plan to preview the HomePad next week, but surprises happen sometimes.

Keep in mind that in November 2024, Gurman reported that the first-generation HomePad would not have an App Store, but Apple could still release a set of developer APIs for the device. WWDC 2025 would be a fitting moment to do that.

Apple has a long history of announcing all-new product categories many months in advance of those products launching. The original iPhone was announced in January 2007, ahead of a June 2007 release. The original Apple Watch was unveiled in September 2014, and it launched in April 2015. The original HomePod launched in February 2018, eight months after being introduced at WWDC 2017. There are many other examples.

In March, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the HomePod with a screen would enter mass production in the third quarter of 2025. If that timeframe remains accurate, then a WWDC 2025 preview really could make sense.

In addition, the upcoming iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, tvOS 26, and watchOS 26 updates are all rumored to feature sleek new glass-like designs, and that look will likely extend to the HomePad's software. Apple could show it all off at once.

This is all speculation, of course, and we do not want to get anyone's hopes up. WWDC 2025 is generally not expected to have any hardware announcements, but perhaps the timing might just be right for a "sleek peek" at the HomePad.

Apple's smart home hub is rumored to feature a 6-inch or 7-inch display, and an A18 chip. It would allow users to control smart home accessories, make FaceTime video calls, use Apple's intercom feature between rooms in a house, and more. It might even double as a home security system with an Apple-designed camera.

Even if the HomePad is shown off at WWDC, it might not ship for many months, as Apple delayed the personalized Siri features that are expected to be core to the device. We might have to wait for those features to be ready before getting our hands on the home hub. A release by some point next year seems likely at this point.

Apple's keynote begins on Monday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

