macOS Tahoe Name Leaked Ahead of Apple's WWDC Event Next Week

The alleged name of macOS 26 (yes) has leaked.



In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that macOS 26 will be named macOS Tahoe, after California's scenic Lake Tahoe.

Apple previously named its Mac operating systems after big cats like Cheetah, Tiger, Leopard, and Lion. Starting with OS X Mavericks in 2013, however, Apple switched to California-themed names like Yosemite, Monterey, Sonoma, and Sequoia.

Lake Tahoe is known for its reflective waters, which mirror the surrounding landscape, including mountains and the sky. Gurman said that would align with macOS 26's rumored glass-like design with more translucent windows, buttons, and icons.

Apple is expected to unveil macOS 26 alongside iOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26 during its WWDC 2025 keynote, which is set to begin on Monday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. The conference is just eight days away.