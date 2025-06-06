iOS 26 Getting Custom AI-Generated Message Backgrounds, Generative Shortcuts and 'Mixmoji'

The iOS 26 Messages app is set to gain support for customized backgrounds for conversations, and it appears that AI will be an option for generating different looks.



According to Nicolás Alvarez, ‌iOS 26‌ code suggests that users will be able to generate backgrounds for the Messages app using text-based descriptions. The feature appears to use Image Playground, and there will be ‌Image Playground‌ style options that include Animation, Illustration, and Sketch.

The Messages backgrounds will be customizable on a per-conversation basis, so iPhone, iPad, and Mac users will be able to set a different background for each of their message threads. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously said that the backgrounds will sync between all participants in a Messages conversation. So if you set a specific background for an iMessage chat with a friend, the friend will see the same background.

Other messaging apps like WhatsApp support custom background options, so Apple is playing catch-up with the new Messages app background feature.

The Messages app is also set to gain support for polls, automatic translation for incoming messages in other languages, and the option to create Genmoji by combining two existing standard emoji. Apple plans to call the ‌Genmoji‌ mixing feature "Mixmoji." With this feature, you will be able to combine two emoji such as cake and balloons into a new emoji that features a cake and a balloon for a celebration.

Apple has other AI features in the works, such as an Apple Intelligence-powered version of the Shortcuts app. Apple could call the new Shortcuts option "Generative Shortcuts," and it appears it will use natural language to help users create powerful multi-step shortcut actions.

‌iOS 26‌ and the new Messages features will be shown off at WWDC 2025, which is set to begin on Monday, June 9 with a 10:00 a.m. keynote event.