iOS 26's Digital Glass Design: Home Screen Widgets, Camera, and More

In a lengthy report outlining his WWDC 2025 expectations today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shared more details about iOS 26's rumored new design.



According to Gurman, iOS 26 will feature a "digital glass" design inspired by visionOS, the operating system for Apple's Vision Pro headset. That is a well-known rumor by now, but he goes on to provide some more specific details, as listed below:

There will be more use of light and transparency.

There will be redesigned app icons, but he does not expect them to be round.

Toolbars and tabs will be redesigned, with a focus on pop-out menus.

Home Screen widgets have been redesigned to match the new "digital glass" look.

Safari will feature a more transparent, glassy address bar.

The glass-like design changes should extend to the Camera app, which will be revamped with a focus on simplicity.

The design changes are expected to extend to iPadOS 26, macOS 26, tvOS 26, and watchOS 26.

Apple will announce iOS 26 and other software updates in just three days from now, during its WWDC 2025 keynote, which kicks off on Monday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. The first iOS 26 beta should be seeded to developers shortly after the keynote, and the update will likely be released to the general public in September.