New AirTag With Three Upgrades is 'Nearly Ready' to Launch

Apple's long-rumored AirTag 2 might be coming soon.



In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman briefly mentioned that a new AirTag is "nearly ready" to launch. Last year, he said that it would be released around the middle of 2025, and the midpoint of the year is just a few weeks away.

"The new AirTag is nearly ready, having been prepared for launch over the past several months, but I'd hardly consider that notable and it doesn't make much sense to debut at WWDC," wrote Gurman, in the Q&A section of his newsletter.

Three upgrades have been rumored for the AirTag 2 so far:

Apple's second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, for up to 3× longer tracking range compared to the current AirTag.

Vision Pro/spatial computing integration.

A more tamper-proof speaker, to reduce usage of AirTags for stalking.

No major AirTag design changes are expected.

The original AirTag was announced during an Apple Event in April 2021. In the U.S., an individual AirTag costs $29, and a set of four costs $99.