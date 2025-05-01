Apple's Q2 2025 Earnings Call Takeaways

by

Apple held its earnings call for the second fiscal quarter of 2025 today (second calendar quarter), announcing revenue of $95.4 billion and net quarterly profit of $28.4 billion. During the call, Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke about tariffs, the App Store changes Apple is facing, device sales, and more.

Apple Logo Cash Feature Yellow

We've rounded up the most interesting tidbits from the Q2 2025 earnings call below.

U.S. App Store Changes

Cook was asked about some of the high-profile legal cases that Apple is facing right now, including the U.S. ‌App Store‌ changes that Apple was ordered to make yesterday, and how those legal cases might impact Apple's services business.

Cook repeated Apple's statement about complying and appealing, and didn't add much more beyond saying that the outcome is unclear.

The case yesterday, we strongly disagree with it. We've complied with the court's order, and we're going to appeal. In the DoJ case you referenced with Google, that case is ongoing, and I don't really have anything to add beyond that.

We're monitoring these closely. But as you point out, there's risk associated with them. And the outcome is unclear.

Tariffs

Cook said that tariffs had a limited impact on the March quarter because Apple was able to optimize its supply chain and inventory. Apple is unable to entirely estimate the impact of tariffs on the June quarter because policies could change, but if everything stays as it is now, the tariffs will add $900 million to Apple's costs.

Cook declined to speak on pricing or whether elevated costs will be passed along to consumers.

US Investment

Cook said that Apple is sourcing glass and Face ID modules from the United States, along with purchasing 19 billion chips from 12 states.

Apple Intelligence Siri Features

Cook said that Apple is "making progress" on the personal Siri features that the company announced at WWDC 2024. "We are making progress, and we look forward to getting these features into customers' hands," said Cook.

"It's just taking a bit longer than we thought," Cook added.

Apple Intelligence Impacting iPhone Sales

Cook said that during the March quarter, Apple saw year over year performance in countries with Apple Intelligence that was stronger than those countries where ‌Apple Intelligence‌ was not available.

Mac

Mac revenue grew 6.7 percent year over year, thanks to the new M4 MacBook Air and Mac Studio that came out during the quarter. The Mac install base grew to an all-time high, and Apple saw growth for upgraders and customers new to the Mac.

iPad

iPad revenue grew 15.2 percent year over year, with growth in every geographic segment. More than half of customers who purchased an ‌iPad‌ were new to the product. Apple debuted the M3 iPad Air and the ‌iPad‌ 11 during the quarter.

Wearables, Home and Accessories

Wearables revenue dropped 4.9 percent year over year due to a difficult compare against the launch of the Apple Vision Pro in the year-ago quarter.

Services

Apple's services revenue was up 11.6 percent year over year, an all-time revenue record, with strong performance across all categories. Apple TV+ set a new record for viewership during the quarter, and paid accounts and paid subscriptions grew double digits year over year. Apple now has more than 1 billion total paid subscriptions.

iphone 16 display

iPhone 17's Scratch Resistant Anti-Reflective Display Coating Canceled

Monday April 28, 2025 12:48 pm PDT by
Apple may have canceled the super scratch resistant anti-reflective display coating that it planned to use for the iPhone 17 Pro models, according to a source with reliable information that spoke to MacRumors. Last spring, Weibo leaker Instant Digital suggested Apple was working on a new anti-reflective display layer that was more scratch resistant than the Ceramic Shield. We haven't heard...
Read Full Article115 comments
iPhone 17 Air Pastel Feature

iPhone 17 Reaches Key Milestone Ahead of Mass Production

Monday April 28, 2025 8:44 am PDT by
Apple has completed Engineering Validation Testing (EVT) for at least one iPhone 17 model, according to a paywalled preview of an upcoming DigiTimes report. iPhone 17 Air mockup based on rumored design The EVT stage involves Apple testing iPhone 17 prototypes to ensure the hardware works as expected. There are still DVT (Design Validation Test) and PVT (Production Validation Test) stages to...
Read Full Article28 comments
iphone 17 air iphone 16 pro

iPhone 17 Air USB-C Port May Have This Unusual Design Quirk

Wednesday April 30, 2025 3:59 am PDT by
Apple is preparing to launch a dramatically thinner iPhone this September, and if recent leaks are anything to go by, the so-called iPhone 17 Air could boast one of the most radical design shifts in recent years. iPhone 17 Air dummy model alongside iPhone 16 Pro (credit: AppleTrack) At just 5.5mm thick (excluding a slightly raised camera bump), the 6.6-inch iPhone 17 Air is expected to become ...
Read Full Article143 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue

20th Anniversary iPhone Likely to Be Made in China Due to 'Extraordinarily Complex' Design

Monday April 28, 2025 4:29 am PDT by
Apple will likely manufacture its 20th anniversary iPhone models in China, despite broader efforts to shift production to India, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In 2027, Apple is planning a "major shake-up" for the iPhone lineup to mark two decades since the original model launched. Gurman's previous reporting indicates the company will introduce a foldable iPhone alongside a "bold"...
Read Full Article122 comments
apple watch ultra yellow

What's Next for the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Apple Watch SE 3

Friday April 25, 2025 2:44 pm PDT by
This week marks the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch, which launched on April 24, 2015. Yesterday, we recapped features rumored for the Apple Watch Series 11, but since 2015, the Apple Watch has also branched out into the Apple Watch Ultra and the Apple Watch SE, so we thought we'd take a look at what's next for those product lines, too. 2025 Apple Watch Ultra 3 Apple didn't update the...
Read Full Article65 comments
AirPods Pro 3 Mock Feature

AirPods Pro 3 Just Months Away – Here's What We Know

Tuesday April 29, 2025 1:30 am PDT by
Despite being more than two years old, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 still dominate the premium wireless‑earbud space, thanks to a potent mix of top‑tier audio, class‑leading noise cancellation, and Apple's habit of delivering major new features through software updates. With AirPods Pro 3 widely expected to arrive in 2025, prospective buyers now face a familiar dilemma: snap up the proven...
Read Full Article102 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Blue Feature Tighter Crop

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 13 New Features

Wednesday April 23, 2025 8:31 am PDT by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of April 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone ...
Read Full Article
iPhone 17 Pro on Desk Feature

All iPhone 17 Models Again Rumored to Feature 12GB of RAM

Tuesday April 29, 2025 3:36 am PDT by
All upcoming iPhone 17 models will come equipped with 12GB of RAM to support Apple Intelligence, according to the Weibo-based leaker Digital Chat Station. The claim from the Chinese leaker, who has sources within Apple's supply chain, comes a few days after industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will all be equipped with 12GB of RAM. ...
Read Full Article83 comments