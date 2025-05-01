Tim Cook: Apple is 'Making Progress' on Apple Intelligence Siri Features

During today's earnings call covering the second fiscal quarter of 2025, Apple CEO Tim Cook acknowledged the Apple Intelligence Siri features that have been delayed. Cook said that Apple needs more time to ensure ‌Siri‌ meets its quality bar, but progress is being made.





With regard to the more personal Siri features we announced, we need more time to complete our work on these features, so they meet our high quality bar. We are making progress, and we look forward to getting these features into customers' hands.

Apple first unveiled the more personalized ‌Siri‌ features at WWDC 2024, and rumors suggested that the plan was to introduce them with an update to iOS 18. That didn't happen, and Apple earlier this year said that there would be a delay because more time was needed for development.

At this point, the new ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features will be held for iOS 19, and it is not yet clear if they will be in the first ‌iOS 19‌ release or held for a later update. Apple's delay wording suggested that we could be waiting until 2026 for the functionality.

Behind the scenes, Apple made a number of changes to ‌Siri‌ leadership, moving AI chief John Giannandrea off of the project and instead turning to Mike Rockwell, who handled Vision Pro development.