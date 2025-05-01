Apple Reports 2Q 2025 Results: $24.8B Profit on $95.4B Revenue

Apple today announced financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2025, which corresponds to the first calendar quarter of the year.



For the quarter, Apple posted revenue of $95.4 billion and net quarterly profit of $24.8 billion, or $1.65 per diluted share, compared to revenue of $90.8 billion and net quarterly profit of $23.6 billion, or $1.53 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Services revenue reached an all-time high during the quarter, while earnings per share set a March quarter record.

Gross margin for the quarter was 47.1 percent, compared to 46.6 percent in the year-ago quarter. Apple's board of directors also authorized an additional $100 billion for share repurchases and declared an increased dividend payment of $0.26 per share, up from $0.25 per share. The dividend is payable May 15 to shareholders of record as of May 12.

"Today Apple is reporting strong quarterly results, including double-digit growth in Services," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "We were happy to welcome iPhone 16e to our lineup, and to introduce powerful new Macs and iPads that take advantage of the extraordinary capabilities of Apple silicon. And we were proud to announce that we've cut our carbon emissions by 60 percent over the past decade."

As has been the case for over five years now, Apple is once again not issuing guidance for the current quarter ending in June.



Apple will provide live streaming of its fiscal Q2 2025 financial results conference call at 2:00 pm Pacific, and MacRumors will update this story with coverage of the conference call highlights.

