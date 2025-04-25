Best Apple Deals of the Week: Woot's Blind Box Apple Watch Band Sale, Plus Steep Discounts on MacBook Air and More

by

Multiple Apple products hit all-time low prices this week, including the M4 MacBook Air, 11th generation iPad, and M3 iPad Air. We're also still tracking a sale on Apple Watch Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands at Woot, which can net you up to two free bands when you buy one at a discount.

Hero0004Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple Watch Bands

new apple watch solo loop yellow

  • What's the deal? Buy one Apple Watch band, get up to two free
  • Where can I get it? Woot
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

BUY ONE GET 2 FREE
Apple Watch Bands at Woot

This week, Woot brought back its popular sale on Apple Watch Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands, but there is a change. This time, when you buy any Solo Loop or Braided Solo Loop at a discount on Woot, you'll get up to two extra bands for free. You can find more information on the sale in our original post.

M4 MacBook Air

m4 macbook air orange

  • What's the deal? Take up to $150 off M4 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$100 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $899.00

$108 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (16GB/512GB) for $1,092.00

$130 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (24GB/512GB) for $1,269.00

Amazon this week kicked off a sale on M4 MacBook Air models, and these prices have only gotten better as the week continued. You can now find up to $130 off 13-inch models and up to $150 off 15-inch models on Amazon right now.

Apple Watch SE

apple watch se orange

  • What's the deal? Take up to $79 off Apple Watch SE
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$79 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $169.97

$79 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $199.97

You can get $79 off the Apple Watch SE this week on Amazon, starting at just $169.97 for the 40mm GPS model. Overall, these are both just a few cents away from the best prices we've seen so far this year.

11th Gen iPad

11th gen ipad orange

  • What's the deal? Take up to $48 off 11th generation iPad
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$29 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad for $319.99

$30 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $419.80

$48 OFF
512GB Wi-Fi iPad for $601.67

Amazon has a few discounts on Apple's 11th generation iPad this week, including a return of the all-time low price on the entry level model. Prices start at $319.99 for the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from $349.00.

M3 iPad Air

ipad air orange

  • What's the deal? Take up to $69 off M3 iPad Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$50 OFF
11-inch M3 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $549.00

$69 OFF
13-inch M3 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $729.99

Early in the week, Amazon introduced a few discounts on the M3 iPad Air, and many of these have now been discounted even further. Prices start at $549.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Air, which is an all-time low price.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

