Amazon Discounts M4 MacBook Air to New Low Prices, Plus Switch 2 Pre-Orders Coming Tonight
Amazon today introduced a few new all-time low prices across Apple's M4 MacBook Air lineup, offering up to $112 off select models of the computer. Additionally, anyone who's preparing to stay up tonight to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 can find more information in our dedicated section on the console below.
M4 MacBook Air
Starting with the 13-inch models, Amazon has up to $102 off all three of the new configurations of this notebook. Prices start at $912.00 for the 256GB model, then raise to $1,097.00 for the 16GB/512GB model and $1,307.00 for the 24GB/512GB model.
Moving to the larger display models, Amazon has both 512GB versions of the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air on sale this week, as well as the 256GB model. The 16GB/512GB model is available for $1,297.00 and the 24GB/512GB model is on sale for $1,487.00.
Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders
Nintendo's newest console, the Nintendo Switch 2, is going up for online pre-orders in the United States at 12 a.m. Eastern Time on April 24 at select retailers. If you plan to stay up for pre-orders, we've got all the information you need to purchase the new console shared below.
All of the usual U.S.-based retailers will have the console available for pre-order tonight, including Walmart, Target, and Best Buy. You can also head to Nintendo's website and enter your email to register for a chance to purchase the console. Customers aren't expected to get responses from Nintendo until early May, so if you want to guarantee yourself a Switch 2, your best bet will still be shopping at a retailer below as soon as possible.
Walmart
- Nintendo Switch 2 System - $449.00
- Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle - $499.00
- Donkey Kong Bananza - $69.00
- Mario Kart World - $79.00
- Nintendo Switch 2 Camera - $54.00
- Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller - $84.00
- Joy-Con 2 (left and right) - $94.00
Target
- Nintendo Switch 2 System - $449.99
- Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle - $499.99
- Donkey Kong Bananza - $69.99
- Mario Kart World - $79.99
- Nintendo Switch 2 Camera - $54.99
- Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller - $84.99
- Joy-Con 2 (left and right) - $94.99
