Get Apple's M3 iPad Air for Up to $70 Off on Amazon
Amazon is kicking off the week with multiple discounts on Apple's M3 iPad Air, offering as much as $70 off these tablets. Prices start at $569.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M3 iPad Air, down from $599.00.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Every deal has been automatically applied and does not require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the final sale price. Many of these deals are solid second-best prices on the brand new M3 iPad Air, although there are a few record low prices in the mix as well, particularly on the higher-capacity models.
One of the most notable discounts is on the 1TB Wi-Fi 13-inch M3 iPad Air, available for $1,229.00, down from $1,299.00. This one is only available in Blue, and it's a match of the all-time low price on this model. Similarly, you can find a record low price on the 1TB Wi-Fi 11-inch M3 iPad Air, available for $1,039.00, down from $1,099.00.
11-inch M3 iPad Air
13-inch M3 iPad Air
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
