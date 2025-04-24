Apple Watch SE Hits $169.97 Low Price on Amazon
Amazon is discounting the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE to $169.97 today, down from $249.00. This is just a few cents away from the best price we've tracked so far in 2025, and it's available in Starlight, Silver, and Midnight Aluminum color options.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Amazon has four 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE at this price, including multiple sizes of the Sport Band model. Most are in stock and available to be delivered by the end of April.
Additionally, you can get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE at the low price of $199.97 today on Amazon, down from $279.00. This one is available in Midnight and Starlight Aluminum colors, and in both Sport Loop and Sport Band options.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
