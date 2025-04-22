Apple's New 11th Gen iPad Hits Record Low Price of $319.99 on Amazon

Amazon has a few discounts on Apple's 11th generation iPad this week, including a return of the all-time low price on the entry level model. Prices start at $319.99 for the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from $349.00.

This sale is available in Blue and Yellow, while the Silver model is at a second-best price on Amazon. Although this is just a $29 discount, it remains the lowest price we've ever tracked for the new iPad, and right now only Amazon has these record low prices.

You can also get the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad for $609.00, down from $649.00. There are also a few discounts on cellular models, the best of which is the 512GB cellular iPad for $750.00, down from $799.00.

The 11th generation iPad is mainly a spec bump for the tablet line, now featuring the A16 chip and more storage, with the same design as the 10th generation iPad. The new ‌iPad‌ starts with 128GB of storage, and is also available in 256GB and a new 512GB configuration. The previous model was only available in 64GB and 256GB configurations.

