Sketchy Rumor Says Next iPhone SE Will Feature Dynamic Island Instead of Notch

While most reports so far have agreed that the next iPhone SE will have a similar design as the standard iPhone 14 model, which has a notch for Face ID, a sketchy rumor now says that the device will instead feature the Dynamic Island.

iPhone SE with Dynamic Island mockup by @upintheozone

This latest claim comes from the leaker @MajinBuOfficial on X , formerly known as Twitter. In addition to the Dynamic Island, he said the next iPhone SE could have a vertical rear camera bump like the one rumored for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus , but with one camera instead of two. Based on the information he shared, the rear microphone and LED flash would be positioned below the camera lens in a pill-shaped bump.

@MajinBuOfficial recently shared alleged iPhone 16 schematics that are believed to be accurate. However, he has a mixed track record with Apple rumors, and he cautioned that this iPhone SE information is still unconfirmed for now. In addition, Apple is likely prototyping multiple iPhone SE models, and it may not have finalized a design.

The next iPhone SE is expected to launch in 2025, around three years after the current model was released, but this timeframe could change.