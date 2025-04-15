Foldable iPhone's Under-Screen Camera Likely Won't Include Face ID

by

Apple's rumored foldable iPhone currently in development features an under-screen camera integrated into the folding display, but the module is unlikely to include TrueDepth components that make up Face ID. That's according to Weibo-based leaker Digital Chat Station who has sources within the Chinese supply chain.

Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Iridescent Search
On Monday, the leaker revealed the alleged screen resolutions for the 7.76-inch inner display and the 5.49-inch outer display of Apple's book-style foldable device, and they also claimed that the inner display uses "under-screen camera technology." However, it was not clear whether this meant the TrueDepth system that underlies Face ID would be integrated beneath the screen along with the selfie camera.

The latest tidbit of information clears this up, and suggests that the display will have a single punch-hole camera. It also aligns with industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's claim that Apple's foldable iPhone will forgo Face ID authentication, instead using a Touch ID side button as a means to save precious internal space. Apple already integrates Touch ID into the side button on some iPads, so there's precedent for this.

Integrating Face ID under the screen is difficult because the core components that make up the TrueDepth camera system – like the dot projector and infrared camera – need a clear, unobstructed view to accurately scan your face. Current display layers block or distort infrared light, which degrades the system's ability to create a secure 3D facial map. Fully under-display Face ID will remain a technical hurdle until displays can transmit infrared light cleanly.

That said, it's possible that Apple has already made advances toward achieving such a feat. Apple is also developing a larger 18.8-inch foldable device, and according to Digital Chat Station, one of Apple's engineering prototypes features a "metal superstructure lens" that integrates the receiver and transmitter components of Face ID for under-display facial recognition.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has suggested the "giant" foldable tablet will launch in 2028. Whether the new Face ID technology makes it into the finished device is unknown.

Apple will launch its long-rumored foldable iPhone late next year with a ~$2,000 premium price tag attached, according to Gurman.

Tags: Digital Chat Station, Foldable iPhone Guide

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro 3 4ths Perspective Aluminum Camera Module 1

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 12 New Features

Sunday April 13, 2025 7:52 am PDT by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of April 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone ...
Read Full Article124 comments
Apple 2025 Thumb 1

10 Products Still Coming From Apple in 2025

Friday April 11, 2025 4:14 pm PDT by
Apple may have updated several iPads and Macs late last year and early this year, but there are still multiple new devices that we're looking forward to seeing in 2025. Most will come in September or October, but there could be a few surprises before then. We've rounded up a list of everything that we're still waiting to see from Apple in 2025. iPhone 17, 17 Air, and 17 Pro - We get...
Read Full Article55 comments
Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Homescreen

Foldable iPhone Resolutions Leak With Under-Screen Camera Tipped

Monday April 14, 2025 3:12 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone (or "iPhone Fold") will feature two screens as part of its book-style design, and a Chinese leaker claims to know the resolutions for both of them. According to the Weibo-based account Digital Chat Station, the inner display, which is approximately 7.76 inches, will use a 2,713 x 1,920 resolution and feature "under-screen camera technology." Meanwhile, the...
Read Full Article86 comments
iPad Pro iPadOS

iPadOS 19 Will Be 'More Like macOS' in Three Ways

Sunday April 13, 2025 6:43 am PDT by
A common complaint about the iPad Pro is that the iPadOS software platform fails to fully take advantage of the device's powerful hardware. That could soon change. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today said that iPadOS 19 will be "more like macOS." Gurman said that iPadOS 19 will be "more like a Mac" in three ways:Improved productivity Improved multitasking Improved app window management...
Read Full Article210 comments
M6 MacBook Pro Feature 1

Waiting for the Perfect MacBook Pro? 2026 Might Be the Year

Thursday April 10, 2025 4:19 am PDT by
Apple in October 2024 overhauled its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, adding M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips, Thunderbolt 5 ports on higher-end models, display changes, and more. That's quite a lot of updates in one go, but if you think this means a further major refresh for the MacBook Pro is now several years away, think again. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said he expects only a small...
Read Full Article114 comments
Apple Vision Pro with battery Feature Blue Magenta

Vision Pro 2 Rumored to Have Two Key Advantages Over Current Model

Sunday April 13, 2025 7:15 am PDT by
Apple is working on a new version of the Vision Pro with two key advantages over the current model, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Specifically, in his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said Apple is developing a new headset that is both lighter and less expensive than the current Vision Pro, which starts at $3,499 in the U.S. and weighs up to 1.5 pounds. Gurman said Apple is also...
Read Full Article122 comments
maxresdefault

The MacRumors Show: New iOS 19, iPhone 17, and Apple Watch Ultra 3 Leaks

Friday April 11, 2025 7:13 am PDT by
On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we catch up on the latest iOS 19 and watchOS 12 rumors, upcoming devices, and more. Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel for more videos Detailed new renders from leaker Jon Prosser claim to provide the best look yet at the complete redesign rumored to arrive in iOS 19, showing more rounded elements, lighting effects, translucency, and...
Read Full Article14 comments
top stories 2025 04 12

Top Stories: iOS 19 and iPhone 17 Pro Rumors, Siri Revamp Turmoil, and More

Saturday April 12, 2025 6:00 am PDT by
It was a big week for leaks and rumors in the Apple world, with fresh claims about iOS 19, the iPhone 17 Pro, and even the 20th anniversary iPhone coming a couple of years from now. Sources also spilled the tea on the inner turmoil at Apple around the Apple Intelligence-driven Siri revamp that has seen significant delays, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more! iOS ...
Read Full Article7 comments
iPhone 16e Feature

iPhones, Macs, and Other Apple Devices Exempted From Trump Tariffs

Saturday April 12, 2025 9:44 am PDT by
Apple and other electronics manufacturers have received a break from Trump's reciprocal tariffs, with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency sharing a long list of products excluded from the levies last night. iPhones, Macs, iPads, Apple Watch, and other Apple devices will not be subject to the 125 percent tariffs that have been put in place on imported Chinese goods, nor will Apple...
Read Full Article458 comments

Top Rated Comments

geta Avatar
geta
9 minutes ago at 02:52 am
Because Touch ID is much superior! and hopefully they'll bring it back to their other models.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments