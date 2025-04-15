Apple Says These Products Are Now Vintage

Apple today updated its vintage products list to add the 2018 Mac mini and the iPhone 6s, devices that will get more limited service and repairs now that they are considered vintage.



The ‌iPhone‌ 6s initially launched in 2015, but Apple kept it around as a low-cost device until 2018, which is why it is only now being added to the vintage list. The ‌iPhone‌ 6s had Apple's A9 chip, and it was equipped with a strengthened aluminum chassis to fix the ‌iPhone‌ 6 "bendgate" design flaw. It was also the first ‌iPhone‌ with 3D Touch, and the last flagship ‌iPhone‌ with a headphone jack.

The 2018 ‌Mac mini‌ came out before Apple transitioned to Apple silicon, and it was actually the last ‌Mac mini‌ that had Intel chips inside. It was equipped with Intel's "Coffee Lake" chipset with 4-core and 6-core options, plus it had Intel UHD Graphics 630.

A device is considered "vintage" five years after it was last distributed for sale. For vintage products, Apple's retail stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASPs) are still able to offer repairs, but only if the required parts are available.

At the seven year mark after a device's last date of sale, it is considered "obsolete." Apple Stores and AASPs generally do not repair products that are obsolete, and parts are no longer provided by Apple.