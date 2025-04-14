An Apple Store in the UK is Permanently Closing Later This Year

Apple has confirmed that it will be permanently closing its retail store in the heart of Bristol, England, and there is no replacement in sight.

Apple Bristol in 2023 Apple Bristol in 2023

Apple Bristol will be closing its doors on Saturday, August 9, due to redevelopment plans at the Cabot Circus Shopping Centre, and the adjacent Bristol Shopping Quarter. According to news reports , and a building application , the owner of the property is planning to reconfigure the retail space along Philadelphia Street, where Apple is located. The plans call for a mix of residential buildings, medical facilities, restaurants, and more.

Ahead of redevelopment, the shopping area has faced increasing vacancy rates. A few years ago, Cabot Circus lost a large movie theater.

In a statement shared with MacRumors, Apple said employees impacted by the store closure will be able to continue their roles at the company.

"At Apple, we're always focused on providing an exceptional experience for all of our customers," said Apple. "Due to the redevelopment plans at Cabot Circus Shopping Centre, which include the closure of the section where our store is located, Apple Bristol will close on August 9, 2025. We've loved serving the Bristol community for over 15 years, and our valued team members will continue their roles at Apple."

Apple Bristol first opened in 2008, with the location formerly known as Apple Cabot Circus. The two-floor store still had a classic design that was due for a facelift. The lower level serves as a product sales area, while the upper level provides space for Genius Bar appointments and Today at Apple creative sessions.

Apple Bristol in 2008 Apple Bristol in 2008

The company has two other stores in the surrounding areas, including Apple Cribbs Causeway on the outskirts of Bristol, and Apple SouthGate in Bath.

Apple is also permanently closing its store at a dying mall in the Chicago suburb of Northbrook later this month, and it permanently closed its Infinite Loop and Royal Hawaiian stores last year. On the other hand, Apple continues to open new stores, including one at the Miami Worldcenter, and another coming soon in Downtown Detroit.