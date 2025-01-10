Apple Announces New Miami Worldcenter Store With Special Wallpaper

Apple today announced that it will be opening an all-new retail store at the Miami Worldcenter complex, near the city's downtown core, on Friday, November 24. A grand opening time has not been disclosed, but it will likely be 10 a.m. local time.



The store incorporates a biophilic garden that is designed to make vistors feel more connected with nature, according to Apple.

"Our brand-new store in downtown Miami is opening soon," says Apple. "Get ready to discover an oasis in the heart of the city, where nature thrives and creativity flourishes. We can't wait to see what blooms in you."

To celebrate the occasion, Apple has shared a specially-designed, garden-themed wallpaper for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Apple Miami Worldcenter will be the company's 10th store in the Miami area.