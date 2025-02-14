Apple Announces New Downtown Detroit Store is 'Coming Soon'

Apple today announced that it will soon be opening a new retail store in Downtown Detroit.



At this time, the store page on Apple's website does not provide any further details, including an exact location or grand opening date.

Apple does mention that the Downtown Detroit store is now hiring.

Last year, it was reported that the Downtown Detroit store will be located on the 1400 block of Woodward Avenue, and construction was already underway.

Apple already has three stores in the Detroit area, but this would be the first location serving the city's downtown core, which has been experiencing a revival in recent years. The store could also serve customers from nearby Windsor, Ontario in Canada.

(Thanks, Filip Chudzinski!)