Apple Store Coming to Saudi Arabia Both Online and In Person

Apple today announced that its online store will launch in Saudi Arabia in summer 2025. The online store will allow customers in the country to order Apple's full range of products directly from the company for the first time.



Apple also said that it plans to open several flagship retail stores in Saudi Arabia starting in 2026. One of the stores will be in Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage site located just on the outskirts of Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia.

"We're excited to be expanding here in Saudi Arabia with the launch of the Apple Store online next year, and the first of several flagship Apple Store locations starting in 2026, including an iconic store at the stunning site of Diriyah coming later," said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Saudi Arabia already has hundreds of Apple Authorized Reseller locations, but this will be Apple's first direct retail presence in the country.

Apple also announced that it will be opening a new store in the United Arab Emirates city of Al Ain next year, expanding its retail presence there. Apple has four other stores in the country, and its online store launched there in 2011.

In both of the press releases, Apple touted its various commitments and ongoing investments in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Cook spent the past few days in the United Arab Emirates, per his social media posts. He met with app developers, watched a Formula 1 race, and more.