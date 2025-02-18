Apple Store Permanently Closing at Struggling Mall in Chicago Area
Apple is permanently closing its retail store at the Northbrook Court shopping mall in the Chicago area. The company confirmed the upcoming closure today in a statement, but it has yet to provide a closing date for the location.
Apple Northbrook opened in 2005, and the store moved to a larger space in the mall in 2017.
Apple confirmed that affected employees will continue to work for the company.
"At Apple, we're always focused on providing an exceptional experience for all of our customers," said Apple. "With the evolving redevelopment plans at Northbrook Court Mall and the departure of several retailers, we have made the difficult decision to close our store there. We've loved serving the Northbrook community for nearly 20 years, and our valued team members will continue their roles at Apple. We look forward welcoming customers at one of our eight Chicagoland locations, as well as on Apple.com and the Apple Store app."
The news was first reported by Crain's Chicago Business.
Northbrook Court is considered to be a dying mall, as it has lost several major retailers over the past few years, including Lululemon last month.
Apple also permanently closed its Infinite Loop and Royal Hawaiian stores early last year, but it has also opened several new stores around the world since then, including at the Miami Worldcenter, The Exchange TRX in Malaysia, and elsewhere. Apple also announced that it will soon be opening a store in Downtown Detroit.
