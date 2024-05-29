Apple to Open First Retail Store in Malaysia on June 22
Apple is set to open its first retail store in Malaysia on June 22, marking a significant expansion of its physical retail presence in south-east Asia. The new store will be located in Kuala Lumpur at The Exchange TRX mall.
The store features a unique, tiered white pyramid architectural design. This will be the sixth Apple Store in south-east Asia, following three in Singapore and two in Thailand.
Apple now has a webpage for the store and shared a number of wallpapers for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac to celebrate its opening, incorporating the Apple logo and the word "Jom," which means "let's go" or "come on" in Malay.
While Apple does not manufacture iPhones in Malaysia, it does produce some Mac models in the country. Apple's decision to establish a retail store in Malaysia is part of its strategy to expand its retail footprint in key Asian markets, where it faces fierce competition from local tech companies.
Apple The Exchange TRX will officially open its doors for the first time at 10 a.m. local time on June 22.
