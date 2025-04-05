Top Stories: iOS 18.4 Released, New AirPods Max Features, and More

by

We're just two months away from WWDC where we'll get our first glimpses of iOS 19 and related updates, but this week saw the public release of iOS 18.4 with a number of changes and improvements including some audio improvements for the USB-C AirPods Max.

top stories 2025 04 05
This week also saw the first beta of iOS 18.5, a new rumor about iOS 19 compatibility, and Apple's work on haptic buttons that have yet to surface on the iPhone, so read on below for all the details!

iOS 18.4 Released: Here's Everything New

Apple this week released iOS 18.4 to the general public, following more than a month of beta testing. While the personalized Siri features that were originally expected to debut in iOS 18.4 have been delayed, the software update still includes a handful of new features and changes for iPhones, so be sure to check out our list of everything new.

iOS 18

Apple also released iPadOS 18.4, macOS 15.4, watchOS 11.4, tvOS 18.4, visionOS 2.4, and a few other updates, and the iWork apps Keynote, Numbers, and Pages have received new features too.

iOS 19 Rumored to Drop Support for These iPhones

A private account on X that accurately shared iOS 18 compatibility details last year is back with a list of iPhone models that iOS 19 will allegedly support.

iOS 19 Mock WWDC25 Feature
Unlike iOS 18, which maintained compatibility with the same iPhone models that can run iOS 17, the upcoming iOS 19 update is expected to drop support for three older iPhone models, so be sure to check out the list to see if the device that you use might be affected.

The first iOS 19 beta should be available on June 9, and the update should be released to the general public in September.

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Max With Lossless Audio Support

After a false alarm, Apple has followed through with releasing an AirPods Max firmware update that enables support for lossless audio and ultra low-latency audio on the over-ear headphones.

airpods max 2024 colors
These features are only available on the newer version of the AirPods Max with a USB-C port, with the older version of the headphones that still have the Lightning port unfortunately missing out on these free upgrades.

Apple Reportedly Hasn't Given Up on Haptic Buttons for a Future iPhone

Apple is still exploring solid-state buttons with haptic feedback for future iPhones, according to information shared recently by a known leaker.

iPhone 15 Pro Multi Purpose button Mute Switch Feature Green 2
It was widely reported that Apple intended to introduce solid-state buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro models in 2023, but it canceled the plan at a late stage. The buttons were again rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models, before being shelved indefinitely. They are not expected on the iPhone 17 Pro models, but it seems like the project is still alive.

Everything New in the iOS 18.5 Beta

Following the release of iOS 18.4 earlier this week, Apple has already moved on to the next version, with the first iOS 18.5 beta already available to developers for testing. So far, iOS 18.5 includes only a few minor changes, as outlined in our list of everything new.

iOS 18
iOS 18.5 could gain new features and other changes in later betas, but it is currently shaping up to be a minor update, as Apple starts shifting its focus towards iOS 19.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Popular Stories

2024 iPhone Boxes Feature

iPhones Could Cost Up to $2,300 in the U.S. Due to Tariffs, Analyst Says

Friday April 4, 2025 9:30 am PDT by
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that steep tariffs will be applied to imports from many countries, starting April 9. The tariffs could have a significant impact on Apple, as the company assembles the majority of iPhones in China, and products imported to the U.S. from China will be subject to a 54% tariff. iPhone prices could increase by up to 43% in the U.S. due to the...
Read Full Article521 comments
iOS 19 Mock WWDC25 Feature

iOS 19 Expected to Run on These iPhones

Monday March 31, 2025 5:28 pm PDT by
iOS 19 will not be available on the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or the iPhone XS Max, according a private account on social media site X that has accurately provided information on device compatibility in the past. The iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max all have an A12 Bionic chip, so it looks like iOS 19 will discontinue support for that chip. All other iPhones that run iOS 18 are expected...
Read Full Article142 comments
watchOS 11 Thumb 2 1

Apple Releases watchOS 11.4 With Sleep Alarm Update

Tuesday April 1, 2025 10:34 am PDT by
Apple today released watchOS 11.4, the fourth major update to the operating system that runs on the Apple Watch. watchOS 11.4 is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 6 and later, all Apple Watch Ultra models, and the Apple Watch SE 2. watchOS 11.4 can be downloaded on a connected iPhone by opening up the Apple Watch app and going to General > Software Update. To install the new software,...
Read Full Article74 comments
iPhone 17 Pro 34ths Perspective

iPhone 17 Pro: New 48MP Telephoto Lens May Change How Zoom Works

Thursday April 3, 2025 5:11 am PDT by
Apple is reportedly planning a major upgrade to the Telephoto camera in the iPhone 17 Pro, and while it may seem like a step back on paper, the change could actually improve real-world usability, if one leaker's claims are anything to go by. According to Majin Bu, the iPhone 17 Pro will feature a new Telephoto lens with a 48MP sensor, up from the current 12MP sensor found in the iPhone 16...
Read Full Article102 comments
iOS 18

Apple Seeds First Beta of iOS 18.5 to Developers

Wednesday April 2, 2025 10:11 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming just two days after Apple released iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4. iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 can be downloaded from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software Update. We don't yet know what Apple is introducing in the iOS 18.5...
Read Full Article44 comments
iPhone 17 Pro 34ths Perspective

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 10 New Features

Sunday March 23, 2025 10:00 am PDT by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of March 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone ...
Read Full Article252 comments
AirPods Pro Firmware Feature

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4

Monday March 31, 2025 11:27 am PDT by
Apple today released new firmware updates for all AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 models. The new firmware is version 7E93, up from the 7B21 firmware that was installed on the AirPods Pro 2 and the 7B20 firmware available on the AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with ANC. It is not immediately clear what new features or changes are included in the new firmware, but we'll update this article should we find ...
Read Full Article31 comments