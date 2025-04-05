Top Stories: iOS 18.4 Released, New AirPods Max Features, and More

We're just two months away from WWDC where we'll get our first glimpses of iOS 19 and related updates, but this week saw the public release of iOS 18.4 with a number of changes and improvements including some audio improvements for the USB-C AirPods Max.



This week also saw the first beta of iOS 18.5, a new rumor about iOS 19 compatibility, and Apple's work on haptic buttons that have yet to surface on the iPhone, so read on below for all the details!



iOS 18.4 Released: Here's Everything New

Apple this week released iOS 18.4 to the general public, following more than a month of beta testing. While the personalized Siri features that were originally expected to debut in iOS 18.4 have been delayed, the software update still includes a handful of new features and changes for iPhones, so be sure to check out our list of everything new.

Apple also released iPadOS 18.4, macOS 15.4, watchOS 11.4, tvOS 18.4, visionOS 2.4, and a few other updates, and the iWork apps Keynote, Numbers, and Pages have received new features too.



iOS 19 Rumored to Drop Support for These iPhones

A private account on X that accurately shared iOS 18 compatibility details last year is back with a list of iPhone models that iOS 19 will allegedly support.



Unlike iOS 18, which maintained compatibility with the same iPhone models that can run iOS 17, the upcoming iOS 19 update is expected to drop support for three older iPhone models, so be sure to check out the list to see if the device that you use might be affected.

The first iOS 19 beta should be available on June 9, and the update should be released to the general public in September.



Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Max With Lossless Audio Support

After a false alarm, Apple has followed through with releasing an AirPods Max firmware update that enables support for lossless audio and ultra low-latency audio on the over-ear headphones.



These features are only available on the newer version of the AirPods Max with a USB-C port, with the older version of the headphones that still have the Lightning port unfortunately missing out on these free upgrades.



Apple Reportedly Hasn't Given Up on Haptic Buttons for a Future iPhone

Apple is still exploring solid-state buttons with haptic feedback for future iPhones, according to information shared recently by a known leaker.



It was widely reported that Apple intended to introduce solid-state buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro models in 2023, but it canceled the plan at a late stage. The buttons were again rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models, before being shelved indefinitely. They are not expected on the iPhone 17 Pro models, but it seems like the project is still alive.



Everything New in the iOS 18.5 Beta

Following the release of iOS 18.4 earlier this week, Apple has already moved on to the next version, with the first iOS 18.5 beta already available to developers for testing. So far, iOS 18.5 includes only a few minor changes, as outlined in our list of everything new.



iOS 18.5 could gain new features and other changes in later betas, but it is currently shaping up to be a minor update, as Apple starts shifting its focus towards iOS 19.



