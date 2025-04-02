Everything New in the iOS 18.5 Beta

Apple today provided developers with the first beta of an upcoming iOS 18.5 update for testing purposes. Work on iOS 18 is starting to wind down with iOS 19 set to be introduced in a couple of months, so iOS 18.5 has just a handful of minor new features.



We've rounded up what's new so far, but Apple could add additional features in upcoming betas.

Mail

If you tap on the three dots icon in the upper right corner of the Mail app, you can now toggle Contact Photos on and off directly from this interface. There's also an option to turn off Group By Sender.



Both of these options are in iOS 18.4, but the toggles are buried in the Mail section of the Settings app. They're easier to get to with iOS 18.5 for those who want the Mail app to look more like the pre-iOS 18 Mail app.

You can still access these toggles in the Settings app, too.

AppleCare Info

In the Settings app, if you go to General and tap on AppleCare and Warranty, there's now a banner with an ‌AppleCare‌ logo and an option to learn more about ‌AppleCare‌ coverage. There was no banner before.



If you go to your Apple Account and tap on a device in your device list, you'll now see a new ‌AppleCare‌ option that you can tap into to get info on your ‌AppleCare‌ coverage. There's also an option to Manage Plan from this interface if you have a renewing ‌AppleCare‌ plan.





More Features

Know of something new in iOS 18.5 that we left out of this article? Let us know in the comments below.

For the last three years, the x.5 updates have come out in May, specifically the second week of May. It's likely Apple will stick to that same general release timeline, providing iOS 18.5 to the public in May.