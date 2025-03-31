Apple Releases macOS Sequoia 15.4 With Mail Categorization and More

Apple today released macOS Sequoia 15.4, the fourth major update to the ‌macOS Sequoia‌ operating system that launched in September. ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.4 comes two months after the launch of macOS Sequoia 15.3.



Mac users can download the ‌‌‌macOS Sequoia‌‌‌ update through the Software Update section of System Settings. It is available for free on all Macs able to run macOS 15.

With macOS 15.4, Apple is bringing Mail Categorization to the Mac. The Mail app features dedicated categories like transactions, updates, and promotions, with important emails organized into a primary section.

Apple News+ subscribers now have access to an ‌Apple News‌ Food section with recipes, food articles, and more. There's a new Sketch style for Image Playground, Memory Movie support in the Photos app for custom slideshows, and new emoji characters.

