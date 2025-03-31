Apple Releases visionOS 2.4 With Apple Intelligence, Spatial Gallery and New iPhone Integration

Apple today released visionOS 2.4, the fourth update to the visionOS 2 operating system that came out in September. visionOS 2.4 comes two months after the launch of visionOS 2.3.

visionOS 2
visionOS 2.4 can be downloaded on all Vision Pro headsets by navigating to the Settings app, selecting the General section, and choosing the Software Update option.

The visionOS 2.4 update brings Apple Intelligence to the Vision Pro for the first time, putting it on par with the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The Vision Pro has an M2 Apple silicon chip inside, and is capable of running the full suite of ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features.

‌Apple Intelligence‌ features available on the Vision Pro include Writing Tools for generating, proofreading, and summarizing text, Genmoji for creating custom emoji characters, a dedicated Image Playground app for generating images, Memory Movie for creating custom slideshows, smart reply for generating quick responses to texts and emails, Priority Notifications and Notification Summaries, ChatGPT Siri integration and new ‌Siri‌ features, and more.

visionos 2 4 apple intelligence writing tools
Along with ‌Apple Intelligence‌, Apple added a Spatial Gallery app for the Vision Pro. The Spatial Gallery app offers a curated assortment of spatial videos, spatial photos, and panorama images from artists, filmmakers, and photographers. Apple plans to offer a range of content featuring sports, culture, arts, lifestyle, nature, travel, entertainment, and more.

Content at launch includes images and experiences from Cirque du Soleil, Red Bull, Porsche, Samba Diop, and Jonpaul Douglass, along with behind the scenes content from Apple TV+ shows like Severance. Apple's release notes for the update are below.


Apple Intelligence
- Use Writing Tools to rewrite, proofread, and summarize text right in the app you’re working in, and compose text from scratch using ChatGPT
- Quickly respond to messages with Smart Reply in Mail and Messages with suggested responses
- Create unique images in multiple styles using concepts, descriptions, and people from your photo library with Image Playground
- Create custom emoji right from the keyboard and use your Genmoji across the system in your sticker drawer
- Use Image Wand to turn sketches into images in Notes
- Find photos and videos simply by describing what you’re looking for in Photos
- Create a Memory Movie by describing the story you want to see in Photos
- Use priority messages in Mail which understand the content of your messages and prioritize those that require your attention, displaying them at the top of your inbox
- Catch up on your notifications with Priority Notification to make it easy to see a glanceable summary of the most important information

Guest User
- Start a Guest User session with your nearby iPhone or iPad and guide the guest using View Mirroring

Spatial Gallery app
- Discover a curated collection of spatial photos, spatial videos and panoramas, updated regularly

Apple Vision Pro app
- Discover new content, spatial experiences, and quickly access information about your device using Apple Vision Pro app for iPhone when you upgrade to iOS 18.4

This release also includes other features and improvements.
- Use dictation to edit text like replacing or deleting a word
- Activate Travel Mode using the Digital Crown when you see a “tracking fail” notification.

Some features may not be available for all regions. For more information, please visit this website:
https://www.apple.com/visionos/visionos-2

In iOS 18.4, there is a new Vision Pro app that works in conjunction with visionOS 2.4. With the Vision Pro app, Vision Pro owners can download apps to the Vision Pro, find content to watch and add it to a watch list, and get device info like serial number. There is a dedicated discover page that offers curated recommendations for new and noteworthy experiences, including popular apps and games.

An ‌iPhone‌ can also be used to set up and manage Guest Mode on the Vision Pro, and guests can now save their eye and hand setups for up to 30 days after their last use, making multi-person use more feasible. With an ‌iPhone‌, Vision Pro owners can block or allow certain apps and guide a user through the Vision Pro interface using AirPlay.

