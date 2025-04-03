Apple Updates iWork Apps With New iOS 18.4 and macOS 15.4 Features

Apple today updated its iWork apps Keynote, Numbers, and Pages with new features that require iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, or macOS 15.4.



For example, in the latest version of each app, you can now make text edits using Writing Tools directly in a presentation, spreadsheet, or document. This feature requires Apple Intelligence, which is available on iPhone 15 Pro models, all iPhone 16 models, any Mac or iPad model with an M1 chip or newer, or the iPad mini with the A17 Pro chip.

In addition, Apple says you can now export a presentation, spreadsheet, or document in another format using the Shortcuts app, and all three apps gained improved copy and paste integration with the Freeform app. Each app also received a few other enhancements that are not tied to the latest software updates.

The release notes for version 14.4 of each app on iOS follow.

Keynote:

• Make text edits using Writing Tools directly in your presentation (requires Apple Intelligence and iOS or iPadOS 18.4)

• Export presentations into other formats using Shortcuts (requires iOS or iPadOS 18.4)

• Improved copy and paste with Freeform (requires iOS or iPadOS 18.4)

Numbers:

• Use over 30 new advanced functions including LET, LAMBDA, FILTER, SORT, and UNIQUE

• See results from a single formula across multiple cells using spilling arrays

• Make text edits using Writing Tools directly in your spreadsheet (requires Apple Intelligence and iOS or iPadOS 18.4)

• Export spreadsheets into other formats using Shortcuts (requires iOS or iPadOS 18.4)

• Improved copy and paste with Freeform (requires iOS or iPadOS 18.4)

• Improved compatibility when importing or exporting Microsoft Excel spreadsheets

Pages:

• Make text edits using Writing Tools directly in your document (requires Apple Intelligence and macOS 15.4)

• Add additional pages into a word-processing document more easily

• Export documents into other formats using Shortcuts (requires macOS 15.4)

• Improved copy and paste with Freeform (requires macOS 15.4)

iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS 15.4 were all released to the general public this week, following more than a month of beta testing.

The updated iWork apps are available in the App Store across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.