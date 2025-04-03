Apple Updates iWork Apps With New iOS 18.4 and macOS 15.4 Features

by

Apple today updated its iWork apps Keynote, Numbers, and Pages with new features that require iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, or macOS 15.4.

iWork macOS Trio Feature
For example, in the latest version of each app, you can now make text edits using Writing Tools directly in a presentation, spreadsheet, or document. This feature requires Apple Intelligence, which is available on iPhone 15 Pro models, all iPhone 16 models, any Mac or iPad model with an M1 chip or newer, or the iPad mini with the A17 Pro chip.

In addition, Apple says you can now export a presentation, spreadsheet, or document in another format using the Shortcuts app, and all three apps gained improved copy and paste integration with the Freeform app. Each app also received a few other enhancements that are not tied to the latest software updates.

The release notes for version 14.4 of each app on iOS follow.

Keynote:

• Make text edits using Writing Tools directly in your presentation (requires Apple Intelligence and iOS or iPadOS 18.4)
• Export presentations into other formats using Shortcuts (requires iOS or iPadOS 18.4)
• Improved copy and paste with Freeform (requires iOS or iPadOS 18.4)

Numbers:

• Use over 30 new advanced functions including LET, LAMBDA, FILTER, SORT, and UNIQUE
• See results from a single formula across multiple cells using spilling arrays
• Make text edits using Writing Tools directly in your spreadsheet (requires Apple Intelligence and iOS or iPadOS 18.4)
• Export spreadsheets into other formats using Shortcuts (requires iOS or iPadOS 18.4)
• Improved copy and paste with Freeform (requires iOS or iPadOS 18.4)
• Improved compatibility when importing or exporting Microsoft Excel spreadsheets

Pages:

• Make text edits using Writing Tools directly in your document (requires Apple Intelligence and macOS 15.4)
• Add additional pages into a word-processing document more easily
• Export documents into other formats using Shortcuts (requires macOS 15.4)
• Improved copy and paste with Freeform (requires macOS 15.4)

iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS 15.4 were all released to the general public this week, following more than a month of beta testing.

The updated iWork apps are available in the App Store across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Tags: iWork, Keynote, Numbers, Pages

Top Rated Comments

IvyKing Avatar
IvyKing
21 minutes ago at 09:39 am

It was released 22 years ago
Keynote was released 22 years ago, but I haven't heard of Keyote prior to today. :)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ignatius345 Avatar
ignatius345
41 minutes ago at 09:19 am

• Improved copy and paste with Freeform (requires iOS or iPadOS 18.4)
Freeform is a bit of a sleeper. It has a very nice, intuitive UI. I haven't tried this latest update yet, but if you use Keynote or Pages a lot, it could be very helpful from a workflow perspective to park assets in Freeform for use in those other apps.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mystery hill Avatar
mystery hill
33 minutes ago at 09:28 am
I did not expect the shortcut to export documents to other formats in the background. That’s a welcome addition.

Can we also have a shortcut to import Word documents and convert them to ‘.pages’ in the background?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CarAnalogy Avatar
CarAnalogy
28 minutes ago at 09:32 am

Freeform is a bit of a sleeper. It has a very nice, intuitive UI. I haven't tried this latest update yet, but if you use Keynote or Pages a lot, it could be very helpful from a workflow perspective to park assets in Freeform for use in those other apps.
iWork in general seems a little overlooked these days. Used to be a major feature of the Mac. I guess Microsoft has continued to succeed in making Office indispensable, like it or not.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
22 minutes ago at 09:39 am

But if you were going to make a new document of your own on your own computer that has an Excel license, would you choose to use Numbers or Excel?

Genuinely asking and curious as to why.

This is how Microsoft won the desktop in the first place. People wanted the same thing at home as they had at work.
In my case, Excel, because Numbers doesn't even come close to parity. I spend 1/2 of every work day in Excel.

So, not only are iWork apps not cross-platform, they just aren't as good. I've heard they keynote is okay, but since it doesn't intergrade with excel, I have no use for it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
podycust Avatar
podycust
16 minutes ago at 09:44 am

It was released 22 years ago
?‍♂️ I was joking about the typo! lol
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments